Zombie star baffles astronomers because it 'should not exist'

It began as a curious blip in radio data, something that looked a lot like a known pulsar yet behaved in ways that seemed counterintuitive. Researchers were intrigued by the odd timing of its signals, which suggested there might be more to this star than simple cosmic flashes.

Dr. Manisha Caleb from the University of Sydney soon uncovered an eye-opening detail. The signals repeated at intervals far longer than standard theory would anticipate, hinting at a discovery that could push scientists to rethink core ideas about how dense stellar remnants function.

Shocking detail in a cosmic search

A supernova occurs when certain massive stars run out of nuclear fuel and collapse in on themselves, often blowing off their outer layers in a brilliant explosion.

The leftover core is known as a neutron star, a compact object packed with matter so dense that a teaspoon of it would outweigh a mountain.

Some neutron stars emit strong radio signals. These blasts line up with Earth each time the star rotates, creating a pattern that scientists use to identify and study them.

ASKAP J1839-0756 is the source

The newly identified cosmic source, called ASKAP J1839-0756, was found to spin once every 6.45 hours.

That is surprisingly slow for a neutron star that still sends out bright signals, since they usually stop shining in radio if their rotation lags too much.

An even bigger puzzle emerged after closer inspection of its signal pattern. Instead of just one radio flash per rotation, it showed evidence suggesting two distinct pulses that might come from opposite magnetic poles.

Magnetars and magnetic fields

A magnetar is a type of neutron star known for its extremely strong magnetic field. That powerful field can trigger bursts of energy in various forms, sometimes including radio signals.

Unlike standard pulsars, magnetars can keep generating energy even at lower spin rates. Scientists suspect ASKAP J1839-0756 could fall into this unusual category, though it still poses theoretical dilemmas.

The fact that ASKAP J1839-0756 emits two separate pulses during a single spin is no small detail. It suggests the pulsar axis and magnetic axis might be oriented in a way that points both magnetic poles toward our planet at different times.

The scenario is rarely observed. Standard pulsars typically show one dominant signal, so spotting two flashes is a treat for anyone studying these powerful objects.

“Here is the real surprise: according to what we know about neutron stars, ASKAP J1839-0756 shouldn’t even exist,” said Dr. Caleb, an astrophysicist leading the investigation. His short but direct comment captured the surprise of this finding.

Older, theories suggest that neutron stars slow down with age, eventually crossing a threshold where they no longer radiate in radio frequencies. This object defies that logic, and has sparked lively debate about what drives its persistent energy output.

What makes ASKAP J1839-0756 special?

ASKAP J1839-0756 appears as a steady radio source during parts of its rotation and suddenly dims at other times. That pattern is reminiscent of a lighthouse beam, but the timing is on a scale astronomers rarely see.

Its energy also drops dramatically within minutes during some observations, pointing to a phenomenon that is not fully understood.

Researchers are brainstorming new models that might clarify how certain stars can sustain such emissions.

Ideas about neutron star evolution may need tweaking to account for oddball behaviors. Some scientists believe these strange signals could come from objects that began life as typical, fast-spinning stars but took a different path as they aged.

Others wonder whether there are more hidden sources that orbit in deep space, pulsing too slowly for our current methods to detect.

This discovery may ignite more wide-field surveys to hunt for faint signals lurking between well-known radio pulses.

Physics behind ASKAP J1839-0756

Researchers are fascinated by the possibility that ASKAP J1839-0756 proves a new energy mechanism. Magnetic fields in neutron stars can twist and release energy in highly complex ways, but the details remain murky.

Even a small shift in field alignment can yield significant differences in how and when a star pulses.

These mini-laboratories in space offer a chance to investigate physics under extremes that are impossible to recreate on Earth.

One alternate explanation involves a white dwarf, which is a stellar remnant formed from less massive stars. White dwarfs have much lower density and generally do not produce intense radio pulses.

Yet some scientists propose that if a white dwarf had a peculiar magnetic structure, it might mimic this object’s behavior.

However, no confirmed evidence supports that scenario so far, leaving the neutron star theory on more solid ground.

Any other J1839-0756s out there?

Astronomers are keeping an eye on any other signals that might echo ASKAP J1839-0756.

Sensitive instruments can scan the sky and compare subtle differences in the timing and strength of signals to spot emerging mysteries.

Technological advances will also help confirm whether more of these slow-burn sources are out there. If additional examples appear, experts will have fresh clues to refine their equations and rethink standard models.

Why does any of this matter?

This finding tests the limits of our knowledge about extreme objects in the cosmos. It also shows that bold assumptions about star lifecycles can be turned upside down by a single outlier.

New technologies and bigger telescopes may reveal more slow-spinning neutron stars that we never realized existed. The possibilities for discovery seem endless whenever data from large-scale surveys are analyzed with a fresh perspective.

Space surprises are often reminders that every theory has exceptions. When astronomers spot signals that disrupt established thinking, it sparks new approaches to understanding how the universe evolves.

