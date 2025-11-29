American horse history rewritten

The Pueblo revolt didn’t bring horses to Native Americans.

The story of horses in the American West is being rewritten by groundbreaking research that challenges long-held historical beliefs. New evidence suggests Indigenous communities were riding and raising horses, potentially, a full century earlier than previously thought.

An international team of researchers from fifteen countries, working alongside multiple Indigenous groups, has uncovered evidence that Native American communities were likely riding horses as far north as Idaho and Wyoming by at least the first half of the 17th century.

Challenging the official timeline

For decades, historians believed that Native American communities didn’t begin raising and riding horses until after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. During this uprising, the Pueblo people temporarily overthrew Spanish rule and released European livestock in the process.

This event was considered the starting point for Indigenous horse culture in North America. European records supported this timeline, suggesting horses spread northward from New Mexico only after 1680.

But the new research tells a dramatically different story. By examining roughly two dozen sets of horse remains found at sites stretching from New Mexico to Kansas and Idaho, scientists discovered evidence that predates the revolt by decades.

Scientific evidence meets oral history

The research team used advanced techniques, including archaeozoology, radiocarbon dating, and DNA sequencing, to analyze horse remains. Their findings revealed that some horse remains dated back decades before the Pueblo Revolt even began.

William Taylor, a curator of archaeology at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Museum of Natural History and the study’s lead, emphasized that these discoveries challenge the established narrative.

These findings align with Indigenous oral histories that have long told of deep connections between Native peoples and horses. The Pawnee, for example, share the story of “Mud Pony,” describing how horses first came to their people through a boy’s visions.

Transforming Indigenous life

For tribes across the Great Plains, horses revolutionized daily life long before European accounts acknowledged their presence. The animals enabled new hunting strategies and changed social structures.

The Pawnee in Nebraska used horses for biannual buffalo hunts across the vast grasslands. Among the Comanche, owning many horses became a sign of wealth and status within the community.

These animals weren’t just tools for transportation or hunting. They became deeply integrated into Indigenous cultures, ceremonies, and worldviews in ways that European observers often failed to document or understand.

Reclaiming Indigenous knowledge

Jimmy Arterberry, a tribal historian of the Comanche Nation in Oklahoma, explained that this research tells a bigger, broader, deeper story. It’s a narrative that Indigenous communities have always known, but that is only now being acknowledged by academic science.

The collaboration between scientists and Indigenous groups represents a shift in how archaeological research is conducted. By incorporating oral histories and traditional knowledge alongside scientific methods, researchers can build a more complete picture of the past.

This approach respects Indigenous knowledge systems that have preserved accurate historical information across generations, even when written records failed to capture these truths.

Rewriting American history

This discovery has profound implications for understanding pre-colonial and early colonial American history. It suggests that Indigenous communities were far more adaptable and innovative than European records gave them credit for.

The research challenges the notion that horses spread gradually northward only after Spanish colonization. Instead, it reveals a more complex story of Indigenous agency and adaptation.

As scientists continue to uncover evidence that supports Indigenous oral histories, it becomes clear that many accepted “facts” about American history may need revision. This research serves as a reminder that historical narratives often reflect the biases of those who wrote them.

The complete study provides detailed evidence of how horses transformed Indigenous societies across the American West long before European chronicles acknowledged their presence.

