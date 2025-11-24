Cancer risk set before birth

Womb development may determine cancer susceptibility.

Scientists at the Van Andel Institute have challenged traditional beliefs regarding cancer. Their research reveals that lifetime cancer susceptibility may be programmed during early development through distinct epigenetic patterns formed in the womb, not just through accumulated mutations and environmental exposures over time.

This paradigm shift challenges decades of cancer research focused primarily on genetic damage acquired throughout life. Instead, Dr. J. Andrew Pospisilik and Dr. Ilaria Panzeri’s team discovered two different developmental states that emerge before birth: one conferring lower cancer risk, the other significantly higher susceptibility.

Understanding epigenetic programming

Epigenetics controls gene expression without changing DNA sequences. Think of it as molecular switches that turn genes on or off. Epigenetic modifications, unlike permanent genetic mutations, are reversible, offering transformative opportunities for cancer prevention and treatment.

The research focused on the Trim28 gene, which maintains epigenetic stability. When this gene’s function varies during development, it creates distinct patterns that persist throughout life, influencing not only whether cancer develops but also what type emerges.

Cancer type prediction

These developmental states don’t just affect cancer risk. These states determine cancer type with remarkable specificity. Individuals with lower-risk patterns tend to develop liquid tumors like leukemia or lymphoma if cancer occurs. Those with higher-risk patterns show increased susceptibility to solid tumors, including lung and prostate cancers.

This discovery explains why some people seem predisposed to specific cancer types despite similar lifestyle factors. Recent breakthroughs in cancer treatment, such as molecular jackhammers and targeted therapies, could be tailored to individual epigenetic profiles.

Environmental influences on cancer

While epigenetic patterns form before birth, environmental factors during pregnancy play crucial roles. Climate change impacts on infant development demonstrate how external stressors affect prenatal programming. Heat stress, pollution, and maternal diet may influence which epigenetic state develops.

Modern diets high in processed foods and environmental toxins could be programming higher cancer susceptibility in utero. This suggests cancer prevention must begin before conception, with prospective parents optimizing their health and environment.

Revolutionary prevention strategies

Unlike genetic mutations, epigenetic changes are potentially reversible. Dietary interventions and lifestyle modifications might reprogram cancer susceptibility even after birth. Plant-based diets reduce cancer risk through multiple mechanisms, potentially including epigenetic reprogramming.

Understanding how circadian rhythm disruption promotes tumor growth and how radiation therapy triggers different cell death pathways could guide personalized prevention strategies based on individual epigenetic profiles.

Future implications

This research transforms our understanding from cancer as accumulated damage to cancer as developmental programming. Future studies will explore whether maternal stress, diet, and environmental exposures influence these epigenetic states, potentially identifying intervention windows during pregnancy.

As we uncover how early life factors shape lifelong health, cancer prevention may shift from treating disease to optimizing developmental conditions. This knowledge could revolutionize prenatal care, making cancer prevention begin in the womb rather than waiting decades for the disease to manifest.

