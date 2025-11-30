Cooking oils influence cancer cell growth

Changing your cooking oil could slow cancer growth.

The cooking oils lining grocery store shelves may influence more than flavor. New research suggests that the balance of fats in your diet could affect how quickly cancer cells divide.

A team at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine examined whether adjusting dietary fat intake might slow tumor growth in men with early-stage prostate cancer. This finding offers a potential tool for patients to monitor their disease, rather than those undergoing immediate treatment.

Understanding the omega imbalance

The typical American diet contains far more omega-6 fatty acids than omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-6 fats are abundant in vegetable oils, fried foods, and packaged snacks. Omega-3s, by contrast, are found primarily in fatty fish like salmon and sardines.

Most people consume 15 to 20 times more omega-6 fatty acids than omega-3 fatty acids. Scientists believe a ratio closer to four-to-one would be healthier. This imbalance may promote chronic inflammation, creating conditions where cancer cells can thrive.

How the study worked

Researchers enrolled 100 men in active surveillance for prostate cancer. Half continued eating their regular diet. The other half received guidance from dietitians to reduce omega-6 intake, increase omega-3 consumption, and take daily fish oil supplements.

After 1 year, the team measured Ki-67, a marker of cell division rate. The results were striking.

Men who modified their diets showed decreased Ki-67 levels, whereas those who continued their regular diet showed an increase. In other words, cancer cells in the intervention group were multiplying more slowly.

What this means for you

The researchers caution that these findings don’t prove dietary changes prevent cancer progression. We need larger, longer studies before we can change clinical guidelines.

However, the study suggests that simple adjustments may help. Eating more fatty fish, reducing fried foods, and cutting back on ultra-processed snacks could support better outcomes.

Anyone considering fish oil supplements should consult their doctor first, as these products can interact with certain medications.

The complete study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

