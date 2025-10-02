Discovery eliminates cancer risk from potato chips

French fries and potato chips will no longer carry a cancer-causing chemical.

Scientists discover how to make potato chips ‘truly healthier’

For decades, potato chips and French fries have been guilty pleasures we love but know are not good for us. The problem is not just the oil or salt – it is a hidden cancer-causing chemical called acrylamide that forms when cold-stored potatoes are fried at high temperatures.

Researchers at Michigan State University have successfully figured out how to make these potato snacks genuinely healthier.

The cold storage problem

The issue starts with something called cold-induced sweetening. When potatoes are stored in cold temperatures—which is necessary for year-round snack production—their starches convert to sugars.

When these sugar-rich potatoes are fried, they create acrylamide. This compound has been linked to increased cancer risk in laboratory animals and potentially in humans.

Acrylamide forms when starchy foods like potatoes are cooked at temperatures above 248°F (120°C). The chemical appears in many processed foods, including bread, cereals, and coffee, but potato products are major contributors to dietary exposure.

Breakthrough gene discovery

Professors Jiming Jiang and David Douches identified the specific gene responsible for this cold-induced sweetening process. More importantly, they discovered the regulatory element that activates this gene under cold conditions.

“We have identified the specific gene responsible for CIS, and, more importantly, we have uncovered the regulatory element that switches it on under cold temperatures,” explained Jiang, an MSU Research Foundation Professor in the departments of Plant Biology and Horticulture.

Professor Jiang has dedicated over 20 years to solving this puzzle. He began his work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where his team published research in 2010 identifying the key gene responsible for cold-induced sweetening. Jiang expanded his research at MSU in 2017 to identify the gene’s modifiable elements.

Significant industry impact

This breakthrough is huge for the snack industry. Michigan alone contributes $240 million annually to the potato chip market, and manufacturers have struggled with this cold storage problem for years.

Current methods to reduce sugar content in cold-stored potatoes are expensive and can alter the taste. By understanding exactly how this gene switches on and off, scientists can now develop potato varieties that are naturally resistant to cold-induced sweetening.

“This discovery represents a significant advancement in our understanding of potato development and its implications for food quality and health,” said Jiang. “It has the potential to affect every single bag of potato chips around the world.”

Research methodology

Jiang’s research team used a combination of gene expression analysis, protein identification, and enhancer mapping to pinpoint the regulatory element controlling the cold-induced sweetening gene.

The team included collaborators across MSU’s campus as well as at other research universities. David Douches, who leads the MSU Potato Breeding and Genetics Program, put Jiang’s technique into practice through gene editing approaches.

“All our facilities are on campus so the research work can be done efficiently,” Douches said. “With our collaboration, we were able to produce a finding that paves the way for targeted genetic modification approaches to create cold-resistant potato varieties.”

Future implications

The research paves the way for targeted genetic modification approaches. These new potato varieties will not produce the toxic acrylamide compound when fried, making chips and fries significantly safer to eat.

The implications extend beyond snack foods. This discovery could reduce acrylamide formation in all processed starchy foods, improve storage flexibility, and reduce food waste.

Jiang believes the new cold-induced sweetening-resistant potatoes could be commercially available in the near future. The potential benefits include greater flexibility in storage and transportation, potentially reducing both food waste and costs for producers.

“Our next steps involve using this knowledge to create CIS-resistant potato lines through gene editing or other breeding techniques,” Jiang said.

It is a pivotal moment where our favorite snacks can finally be both delicious and healthier.

The study was published in the journal The Plant Cell.

—–

Like what you saw and read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–