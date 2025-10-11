Excessive sitting impacts health even in young adults

Sitting too much can cause issues even in younger adults.

Excessive sitting causes serious health problems

Research from UC Riverside and the University of Colorado Boulder reveals that excessive sitting for eight or more hours daily creates serious health consequences that may surprise you. This study examined over 1,000 adults with an average age of 33 and focused on younger populations rather than the typical older demographics in aging research.

The human body wasn’t designed for excessive sitting, yet many Americans now spend more than 60 hours per week in seated positions. Scientists discovered that excessive sitting drives two critical health markers in dangerous directions: cholesterol ratios and body mass index (BMI). This held true even among people who exercise regularly.

Young adults face unexpected health risks

Lead researcher Ryan Bruellman from UC Riverside’s Department of Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics found that sitting alone caused a full-point jump in BMI, independent of diet and smoking habits. The research used a twin-and-sibling design that compared identical and fraternal twins to separate lifestyle effects, including genetics and shared upbringing.

“Young adults tend to think they are impervious to the impacts of aging,” said Bruellman. “They figure, ‘My metabolism is great; I don’t have to worry until I’m in my 50s or 60s,’ but what you do during this critical time of life matters.”

The study analyzed data from participants ranging in age from 28 to 49. On average, participants reported sitting almost nine hours daily, with some sitting as much as 16 hours.

Exercise guidelines may not be enough

The study showed that people who did 30 minutes of vigorous exercise every day had health indicators that were similar to those of people who were five to ten years younger and didn’t exercise. Unfortunately, this moderate exercise wasn’t enough to make up for the bad effects of excessive sitting.

The research distinguished between moderate activities like brisk walking and vigorous activities like running or intense cycling. Twin comparisons reinforced these findings, showing that identical twins who sat less and exercised more vigorously demonstrated better cholesterol profiles than their genetically matched siblings.

The study identified two patterns: “Active Replacers” who substituted sitting time with vigorous exercise, and “Active Compensators” who attempted to offset prolonged sitting with intense workouts.

Current recommendations fall short

The research challenges current federal exercise recommendations of 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly. According to Bruellman, standard exercise guidelines don’t fully counteract prolonged sitting’s impact, particularly for younger adults showing early warning signs of cardiovascular and metabolic dysfunction.

“This study makes it clear: if you sit for long periods, the standard exercise recommendations are not enough,” Bruellman concluded. “All adults, even the younger ones, need to move more and exercise harder to counteract the impact of sitting.”

Practical strategies for better health

These findings have immediate practical implications for daily life. Breaking up sitting periods becomes essential, whether through using a standing desk, walking meetings, or regular movement breaks throughout the day.

The combination of reduced sitting time and increased vigorous movement proved most effective for maintaining healthy indicators. Even 10 minutes of vigorous exercise for every additional hour of sitting significantly reduced the negative effects of sedentary behavior.

Incorporating vigorous exercise sessions that elevate heart rate and breathing becomes essential. This can include activities that make you “out of breath” for at least 30 minutes per day or being a “weekend warrior” with longer, intense workouts when possible.

The full study was published in the journal PLOS One.

—–

Like what you saw and read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–