Farm runoff linked to uranium in groundwater

Derek Davis
Earth.com staff writer
12-02-2025
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google
Fertilizers and animal waste are boosting uranium levels in groundwater.

The water flowing from taps across America’s heartland carries a hidden history. Every drop has filtered through layers of sediment, picking up minerals along the way. Now scientists have discovered that agricultural chemicals may be altering what the water carries into homes.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have uncovered a troubling connection between farm runoff and naturally occurring uranium in aquifers. Their findings reveal how nitrate from fertilizers and animal waste can trigger the release of uranium into groundwater supplies.

The science behind the contamination

The team, led by associate professor Karrie Weber, collected sediment cores from the High Plains Aquifer near Alda, Nebraska. This vast underground reservoir supplies drinking water to millions of people across eight states.

In laboratory experiments, the researchers pumped simulated groundwater through these sediments. The presence of nitrate in the water led to the removal of approximately 85 percent of the uranium. Without nitrate, only about 55 percent moved.

The difference comes down to microbial activity. Bacteria living in the soil transform nitrate into reactive compounds that chemically alter uranium, dissolving it into water that then travels through the aquifer.

“Most Nebraskans do rely on groundwater as drinking water,” said Weber. “So when you have high concentrations, that becomes a potential concern.”

Why this matters for public health

Uranium is toxic to the kidneys when consumed over time. Federal regulations set a maximum contaminant level of 30 micrograms per liter for uranium in drinking water.

Nitrate contamination is already a known concern in agricultural regions. The legal limit for nitrate in public drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter. Previous surveys from the U.S. Geological Survey have documented that uranium hot spots often track with nitrate levels, particularly in shallow groundwater near farmed soils.

A silver lining for communities

The encouraging news is that efforts to reduce nitrate contamination may address both problems simultaneously. Communities already working to limit fertilizer runoff could also be protecting themselves from uranium exposure.

“Nitrate isn’t always a bad thing, but the important thing is not to have too much,” Weber explained.

The complete study was published in Environmental Science & Technology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

Popular Images
Bulls-eye in the desert: The Richat Structure from above
12-02-2025
Bulls-eye in the desert: The Richat Structure from above
Stunning remains of a dying star form the Spirograph Nebula
12-01-2025
Stunning remains of a dying star form the Spirograph Nebula
Stellar nursery emerges from the darkness with a red glow
11-30-2025
Stellar nursery emerges from the darkness with a red glow
Mysterious rings in the Sahara Desert have a fiery origin
11-29-2025
Mysterious rings in the Sahara Desert have a fiery origin
The Butterfly Star shows off its planet-forming disc
11-28-2025
The Butterfly Star shows off its planet-forming disc
POPULAR NEWS
2025/11/Tsunami-satellite.jpg
12-02-2025
Satellite captures the first detailed look at a massive tsunami
2025/12/Bird-services.jpg
12-02-2025
Bird services that keep ecosystems stable are vanishing
2025/12/Mars-time.jpg
12-02-2025
Gravity and motion push time on Mars ahead of Earth
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved