Greenland's ground rises while coasts worldwide face higher seas

Greenland is not sinking. In fact, it is the opposite.

A contrasting climate response

Most coastal towns are preparing for higher sea levels, but Greenland presents a different scenario during climate change. The ground there is rising at a remarkable rate. Over the past decade, some areas have lifted about 20 centimeters, which translates to roughly 2 meters per century. This rate significantly exceeds current projections for sea level rise.

Geological rebound process through climate change

The mechanism behind this phenomenon is straightforward. As the ice sheet melts, the immense weight is removed from the bedrock, causing the land to rebound upward. This process resembles the way compressed material springs back when pressure is released.

Scientific monitoring networks

Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark are documenting this uplift using the GNET network, consisting of 61 GPS stations positioned around Greenland’s coast. These sensors can detect movement with millimeter precision, providing detailed measurements of the ongoing changes.

The data reveal that current uplift rates exceed the gradual rebound occurring since the last ice age ended approximately 12,000 years ago. This acceleration corresponds directly with increased ice sheet melting rates.

Coastal Transformation

This uplift is actively reshaping Greenland’s coastline. New islands and rocky formations, called “skerries,” are emerging as previously submerged land surfaces rise above the water level. This represents a notable contrast to global concerns about rising seas.

The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, demonstrates the varied regional impacts of climate change. While many locations face rising water levels, Greenland’s bedrock is literally rising above the surrounding seas.

The full study was recently published in Geophysical Research Letters.

