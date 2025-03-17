Is chocolate the next nutritional powerhouse?

Scientists are transforming chocolate into a functional food by infusing it with probiotics and prebiotics, aiming to create a treat that satisfies cravings while supporting gut health.

The challenge lies in maintaining chocolate’s beloved texture and flavor while adding health benefits.

Probiotics – beneficial microbes that balance gut bacteria and aid digestion – are typically fragile and can be destroyed by stomach acid or processing.

Prebiotics act as food for these microbes, helping them thrive. Together, they form “synbiotics,” a powerful health combination.

Researchers Smriti Gaur and Shubhi Singh from India’s Jaypee Institute of Information Technology took an innovative approach, using natural prebiotics like corn and honey instead of complex processing methods.

They created five chocolate varieties: a control and four synbiotic versions containing different combinations of prebiotics, probiotics (Lactobacillus strains), and flavor enhancers (cinnamon or orange).

Laboratory simulations of human digestion showed the probiotics remained viable for over five hours, suggesting they could survive long enough to benefit gut health.

Taste tests were positive, with researchers particularly enjoying the orange-flavored variety, describing it as having “vibrant citrus notes” complementing the “rich cocoa” with a “luxurious” texture.

This research represents just the beginning. With further refinement of strains, textures, and flavors, chocolate could evolve beyond mere indulgence to become a functional food that nourishes while it delights.

The study is published in the journal ACS Food Science & Technology.