Peptide controls protein fueling 3 out of 4 cancers

Earth.com staff writer
08-19-2025
Chaotic cancer protein finally controlled after decades of mystery

In a discovery that can one day revolutionize cancer treatment, researchers at the University of California, Riverside have successfully developed a means of controlling MYC, a notoriously slippery protein that causes approximately 75% of all cancers in humans.

MYC presents a unique challenge in the case of cancer studies. Under normal circumstances, the protein is an important constituent of cell function, controlling precisely the transcription process that converts genetic information from DNA and RNA to eventually becoming proteins. In cancer cells, however, MYC is a destructive force, acting in overdrive mode with no regulation.

“MYC is less of a food for cancer cells and more of a steroid that induces cancer’s aggressive growth,” explains Professor Min Xue, who headed the research team. This superactive trait makes MYC a suspect in three out of every four instances of cancer, but aiming at it has been one of medicine’s biggest challenges.

The biggest challenge is the novel architecture—or complete lack thereof—of MYC. In Professor Xue’s words, the protein is “basically a glob of randomness,” and so can’t be targeted with conventional drug discovery technologies that rely on sharply defined protein structures.

The novel strategy by the UCR research team was to design a peptide molecule that would selectively bind and block MYC’s destructive activity. By fine-tuning the stiffness and shape of the peptide, researchers were able to achieve what is known as sub-micro-molar affinity, or binding capacity equal to that of antibodies.

The accomplishment is a brilliant bound past previous attempts, and the researchers have enhanced their peptide’s binding affinity by two orders of magnitude. The work is now significantly closer to reaching the practical drug development goals.

The researchers are presently optimizing peptide-delivery systems based on lipid nanoparticles that deliver the peptide effectively into cancer cells. The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense and appeared in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
This research offers renewed hope against cancer, and it can potentially open a door to more effective cancer therapies for most cancer patients worldwide.

