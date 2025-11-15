Plastic poses risk to gut health in children

BPA is harmful to children’s intestinal health.

Research reveals that bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, from everyday plastic products significantly alters the bacterial communities in children’s intestines. The findings suggest environmental toxins may have a greater impact on child health than previously understood.

Spanish research examines microbiome changes

Scientists from the University of Granada studied stool samples from 106 children aged five to 10 years as part of the European Food Safety Authority-sponsored OBEMIRISK project. The researchers used advanced genetic sequencing techniques to determine how different bacterial types responded to BPA exposure.

The scientists exposed samples to varying BPA concentrations for three days. They then used 16S rRNA sequencing to identify 333 bacterial species that demonstrated resistance to BPA. This technology allowed researchers to observe real-time changes in bacterial communities.

The study design provided unprecedented insights into interactions between environmental toxins and developing microbiomes. Previous studies suggested links between chemical exposure and digestive health, but this research revealed specific mechanisms.

Beneficial bacteria show vulnerability

BPA exposure significantly reduced populations of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus while promoting growth of potentially harmful species like Staphylococcus and Escherichia-Shigella. These beneficial bacteria typically support immune system function and digestive health.

BPA exposure creates selective pressure on gut environments, dramatically altering their composition. Research indicates that gut bacteria in young children may predict their future mental health, highlighting the importance of maintaining healthy bacterial populations during developmental periods.

Researchers found that many essential genera associated with immune function and balance disappeared entirely from study groups after BPA exposure. This suggests the chemical’s effects extend beyond simple population shifts.

Body weight influences microbial resilience

Normal-weight children hosted more diverse bacterial networks than their heavier counterparts. Their gut communities featured more complex, interconnected structures that may help protect against environmental changes.

Children with healthy body mass indices maintained more diverse microbial communities that appeared better able to withstand BPA’s adverse effects. This finding suggests individual factors may influence vulnerability to chemical exposure.

The relationship between weight status and microbial diversity complicates environmental health assessments. Scientists have shown that unstable gut bacteria can worsen childhood malnutrition, demonstrating how bacterial community stability affects various health outcomes.

Theory gains support

The study supports the “environmental obesogen” hypothesis, which links rising obesity rates to increased production of synthetic chemicals. BPA functions as an endocrine disruptor, meaning it can interfere with normal metabolic processes.

BPA is present in polycarbonate plastics, epoxy resin can linings, and thermal receipt paper, making exposure nearly unavoidable. The substance accumulates in human tissues and has been detected in blood, urine, and breast milk.

Environmental factors appear to play increasingly important roles in childhood growth and development through interactions with the microbiome. Earlier research demonstrates how pollution affects gut bacteria in newborns during critical periods when bacterial communities form.

Key microbes support lifelong health

The absence of beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium has profound implications for children’s futures. Research indicates that infants lacking these crucial microorganisms face an increased risk of subsequent health issues, including allergies, eczema, and asthma.

This connection emphasizes the importance of preserving gut flora diversity during early development. The gut environment established during childhood influences immune system development and metabolism throughout life.

New research paths emerge

Lead researcher Margarita Aguilera plans to investigate how other synthetic chemicals, including parabens and phthalates, alter the gut microbiome. The team aims to understand how common but hidden environmental risks operate.

“We want to raise awareness about the health risks associated with microplastics that enter our bodies and those that circulate in the environment,” Aguilera said. “It’s crucial for individuals to be mindful of these concerns.”

This research represents growing recognition that microbiome health requires protection from chemical exposures. Understanding individual variations in bacterial community responses may enable personalized health interventions.

The study was published in the journal mSystems.

