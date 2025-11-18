Proactive protection prevents tomorrow's extinctions

Common species need protection before a crisis hits.

While pronghorn herds in Wyoming appear stable on the surface, researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey and the Arkansas Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit discovered a troubling pattern hidden in four decades of data. Their comprehensive study, published in Global Ecology and Conservation, analyzed 40 pronghorn herds across Wyoming’s Basin Shrub Steppe and found that 80% are experiencing declining productivity.

These North American speed champions, capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), face threats that extend far beyond what their famous velocity can overcome. Nearly half of the studied herds show significant downturns in juvenile survival rates, signaling potential future population crashes.

The dual threat

Professor Jeffrey Beck from the University of Wyoming’s Department of Ecosystem Science and Management identified two primary culprits. Explosive oil and gas development fragments critical habitats with roads and well pads. This creates barriers that disrupt ancient migration patterns. Meanwhile, woody encroachment transforms grasslands into unsuitable terrain, eliminating the pronghorn’s preferred food sources.

This phenomenon isn’t limited to Wyoming. Habitat fragmentation affects wildlife globally, creating isolated populations vulnerable to local extinctions.

Preventative conservation revolution

The research advocates for a fundamental shift toward maintaining healthy populations rather than rescuing endangered ones. This approach, highlighted in our companion video, demonstrates how conservation success stories often begin with early intervention.

Lead researcher Caleb Roberts emphasizes that this proactive philosophy extends beyond Wyoming’s borders. By identifying subtle population declines before they become crises, conservationists can implement landscape-scale solutions that protect entire ecosystems.

A model for the future

The pronghorn study exemplifies how keeping common species common could prevent tomorrow’s extinction crises. Rather than waiting for emergency interventions, this research demonstrates the power of addressing today’s warning signals.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–