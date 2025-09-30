Rare earth elements found in coal mines

Researchers found valuable minerals in existing coal mines.

Coal mines could provide key materials for America’s clean energy future

Scientists have discovered a potential solution to America’s critical mineral shortage hiding in an unexpected place. Researchers from the University of Utah have identified significant concentrations of rare earth elements in coal mines across Colorado and Utah’s Uinta coal belt.

These materials are essential for renewable energy technologies and high-tech manufacturing. The finding could help reduce America’s dependence on overseas imports of these critical resources.

Hidden treasures in mining waste

Rare earth elements are the backbone of modern technology. They power everything from wind turbines and solar panels to smartphones and electric vehicle batteries.

Currently, the United States imports most of these critical materials from overseas. This creates supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact the nation’s transition to clean energy.

The University of Utah team, led by Associate Professor Lauren Birgenheier, analyzed over 3,500 samples from 10 active mines. They discovered something surprising about where these valuable elements concentrate.

Coal isn’t the real treasure

While coal itself contains minimal rare earth elements, the surrounding rock layers tell a different story. The fine-grained shale formations above and below coal seams contain enriched concentrations of these valuable minerals.

“The model is if you’re already moving rock, could you move a little more rock for resources towards energy transition?” said Birgenheier, an associate professor of geology and geophysics.

Using portable X-ray analysis devices and advanced laboratory techniques, researchers identified areas where rare earth concentrations exceeded 200 parts per million. The Department of Energy considers 300 parts per million the threshold for economically viable mining operations.

Practical mining applications

Michael Vanden Berg from the Utah Geological Survey explains the practical implications. Mining companies already extracting coal could potentially harvest a few additional feet of surrounding rock to capture these critical minerals as a valuable secondary product.

“The coal itself is not enriched in rare earth elements,” Vanden Berg said. “There’s not going to be a byproduct from mining the coal, but for a company mining the coal seam, could they take a couple feet of the floor at the same time? Could they take a couple feet of the ceiling?”

This approach could create new revenue streams for mining operations while supporting America’s clean energy goals.

Research expands across the region

This research was conducted in collaboration with the Colorado Geological Survey as part of the Department of Energy’s Carbon Ore, Rare Earth and Critical Minerals project. The team has since analyzed over 11,000 samples and is seeking additional federal funding to expand their investigation.

The study targeted the coal-producing region stretching from Utah’s Wasatch Plateau east across the Book Cliffs deep into Colorado. Results show the highest concentrations of rare earth elements in coal-adjacent formations of siltstone and shale.

Researchers believe the elements may have originated from volcanic ash that settled in ancient peat bogs millions of years ago. Over time, these materials migrated into the surrounding rock layers through natural geological processes.

Building domestic mineral independence

This research represents a significant step toward domestic mineral independence. Rather than opening new mining sites, the approach could utilize existing infrastructure and operations.

The team is now working toward calculating actual volume estimates of rare earth deposits in these formations. Their findings could influence how America approaches critical mineral security in the coming decades.

Future research phases will focus on determining the most viable locations for extraction and developing cost-effective methods for processing these materials into usable forms.

