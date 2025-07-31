Retired professor claims he solved time travel

Dr. Ronald Mallett from the University of Connecticut reveals secret mission to create working time travel device.

Could an equation truly bend time? A physicist’s decades-long quest to rewrite reality

Imagine the impossible: stepping back through time in a time machine, not in fantasy, but through a scientific endeavor driven by profound personal loss. For Dr. Ronald Mallett, a distinguished astrophysicist and professor emeritus at the University of Connecticut, this deeply human longing has fueled a lifelong mission. He claims to have discovered the equation that could unlock temporal displacement, pushing boundaries once deemed purely science fiction.

A profound grief that forged a vision

Mallett’s extraordinary pursuit began with devastating tragedy in 1955. At merely 10 years old, he endured his father Boyd’s sudden death—a television repairman whose passion for science had ignited a similar spark in his young son. Boyd Mallett, only 33, succumbed to a heart attack, leaving behind a grief-stricken child searching for solace.

That solace came through H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine. Within its pages, Mallett found a captivating concept: “Time is only a kind of Space.” These words transformed from a literary phrase into a guiding principle, becoming the driving force behind his unwavering commitment to unraveling time’s fundamental mysteries.

From humble beginnings to academic heights

Mallett’s journey was far from straightforward. After serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era, he utilized the GI Bill for higher education, earning his Ph.D. in physics from Pennsylvania State University in 1973 at the age of 28.

In 1975, he made history as the first African American professor in the University of Connecticut’s physics department, achieving full professorship in 1987 before retiring in 2024 as professor emeritus.

Throughout these successful academic years, Mallett harbored his radical ambition as a closely guarded secret. “I kept my time travel goal a secret,” he confessed. “I worried people would think I was nuts.” His public research centered on black holes, serving as a “cover story” while he quietly developed his revolutionary time travel theory.

The breakthrough moment

His pivotal insight arrived while hospitalized for a heart condition—a profound irony given his father’s heart attack started this journey. The breakthrough was elegantly simple yet revolutionary: “If gravity can bend time, and light can create gravity, then light can bend time.”

“It turns out that black holes can create a gravitational field that could lead to the creation of time loops that could allow us to go back in time,” he explained.

The blueprint for a temporal vortex

Mallett’s vision for a functioning time machine replicates spacetime-warping phenomena around black holes. He offers a compelling analogy: “Picture a cup of coffee. Stir it with a spoon, and the coffee swirls. A spinning black hole does the same to spacetime.”

In Einstein’s general relativity, the universe is a dynamic fabric woven from space and time. Massive objects like black holes warp this fabric—an effect we perceive as gravity. Mallett theorizes that an intense, continuous, circulating beam of light from a ring of powerful lasers could replicate this gravitational torsion, effectively twisting time into a loop.

This “time loop” would theoretically allow information—or perhaps matter—to travel backward in time. He detailed this mathematical concept in his 2006 autobiography, Time Traveler: A Scientist’s Personal Mission to Make Time Travel a Reality.

Published research and recognition

His work, published in respected journals including Physics Letters A and Foundations of Physics, suggests circulating laser light could generate gravitational fields potent enough to create closed timelike curves, enabling time travel for data.

Mallett’s research has gained worldwide media attention, featured on National Public Radio’s This American Life, the History Channel, and NBC’s Today Show. The widespread interest reflects both his compelling personal story and rigorous scientific approach.

The galactic hurdles and persistent skepticism

While Mallett’s equations captivate imagination, the path to reality faces immense obstacles. The energy requirement is staggering—Mallett acknowledges needing “galactic amounts of energy,” far beyond current technological capabilities.

There’s also a poignant limitation: even if realized, his machine could only send information back to when it was first activated, meaning it couldn’t transport him to 1955 to prevent his father’s death.

The scientific community remains skeptical. Physicists Ken Olum and Allen Everett argue that Mallett’s proposed laser ring would need to be larger than the observable universe to achieve the necessary spacetime distortion. They invoke Stephen Hawking’s chronology protection conjecture, suggesting physics may prevent macroscopic time travel.

Astrophysicist Paul Sutter has voiced doubts about Mallett’s underlying mathematics, while science writer Brian Clegg finds the concept intriguing enough to warrant experimental investigation.

A legacy that transcends time

Now approaching 80, Dr. Mallett remains steadfast. “I believe my work will show time travel is possible,” he asserts. “Future generations will build on it in ways we can’t yet imagine.”

His equations, though yet to physically bend time, have bent our collective imagination. Ongoing public interest, evidenced by his continued media appearances and Spike Lee’s film adaptation of his memoir, underscores his ideas’ profound impact.

More than a scientific pursuit, Mallett’s story testifies to human resilience, intellectual courage, and hope’s enduring power. Whether his theoretical time machine ever materializes, his legacy is immeasurable—inspiring countless individuals to challenge conventional limits and perceive time not as an unyielding barrier, but as a boundless frontier awaiting exploration.

