Scientists discover unexpected young ocean on Saturn's cratered moon Mimas

Earth.com staff writer
09-11-2025
‘Death Star’ moon Mimas conceals a 15-million-year-old ocean that scientists never expected.

Hidden waters beneath ancient craters

Scientists have made a startling discovery that challenges everything we thought we knew about Saturn’s moon Mimas. Beneath the heavily cratered surface that earned it the nickname “Death Star” lies a global ocean that formed just 5 to 15 million years ago—a remarkably young age by cosmic standards.

Cassini data reveals orbital secrets

The discovery, led by Dr. Valéry Lainey of the Observatoire de Paris, emerged from careful analysis of NASA‘s Cassini spacecraft data. By studying subtle irregularities in Mimas’s orbit around Saturn, researchers detected the gravitational signature of liquid water hidden 20 to 30 kilometers beneath the moon’s icy shell.

An unlikely ocean world

At only 400 kilometers in diameter, Mimas seemed like the least likely candidate to harbor a subsurface ocean. Unlike other ocean moons such as Europa and Enceladus, which show clear surface signs of internal activity, Mimas displays no obvious hints of the liquid water beneath its ancient, crater-scarred exterior.

“Mimas is a small moon, and its heavily cratered surface gave no hint of the hidden ocean beneath,” explained Dr. Nick Cooper from Queen Mary University of London, a study co-author.

Implications for astrobiology

The ocean’s recent formation makes Mimas a prime target for studying how oceans develop and potentially support life. This discovery adds another member to the exclusive club of ocean worlds in our solar system, each offering unique insights into the conditions necessary for habitability.

The research, published in Nature journal, demonstrates how advanced orbital analysis can reveal hidden features of celestial bodies, opening new possibilities for understanding ocean formation throughout the cosmos.

—–

Like what you saw and read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

Popular Images
sidebar image of the day
09-12-2025
Glittering time capsule: Hubble peers into a galaxy's past
sidebar image of the day
09-11-2025
Young star lights up the Milky Way with colossal jets
sidebar image of the day
09-10-2025
China’s Tarim Basin: A desert that never sleeps
sidebar image of the day
09-09-2025
Hurricane Kiko spins toward Hawaii 
sidebar image of the day
09-08-2025
Planetary nebula with ethereal wings captured by Hubble
POPULAR NEWS
News article thumbnail
09-12-2025
Tiny brain region has a big influence on how much we eat
News article thumbnail
09-12-2025
Matador bugs wave their flashy neon legs to distract predators
News article thumbnail
09-12-2025
Having just one alcoholic drink every day is linked to brain damage in a new study

News coming your way

The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
pigeon
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
Follow Earth.com on Facebook
Follow Earth.com on Instagram
Follow Earth.com on Twitter
Follow Earth.com on Pinterest
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved