Scientists discover unexpected young ocean on Saturn's cratered moon Mimas

‘Death Star’ moon Mimas conceals a 15-million-year-old ocean that scientists never expected.

Hidden waters beneath ancient craters

Scientists have made a startling discovery that challenges everything we thought we knew about Saturn’s moon Mimas. Beneath the heavily cratered surface that earned it the nickname “Death Star” lies a global ocean that formed just 5 to 15 million years ago—a remarkably young age by cosmic standards.

Cassini data reveals orbital secrets

The discovery, led by Dr. Valéry Lainey of the Observatoire de Paris, emerged from careful analysis of NASA‘s Cassini spacecraft data. By studying subtle irregularities in Mimas’s orbit around Saturn, researchers detected the gravitational signature of liquid water hidden 20 to 30 kilometers beneath the moon’s icy shell.

An unlikely ocean world

At only 400 kilometers in diameter, Mimas seemed like the least likely candidate to harbor a subsurface ocean. Unlike other ocean moons such as Europa and Enceladus, which show clear surface signs of internal activity, Mimas displays no obvious hints of the liquid water beneath its ancient, crater-scarred exterior.

“Mimas is a small moon, and its heavily cratered surface gave no hint of the hidden ocean beneath,” explained Dr. Nick Cooper from Queen Mary University of London, a study co-author.

Implications for astrobiology

The ocean’s recent formation makes Mimas a prime target for studying how oceans develop and potentially support life. This discovery adds another member to the exclusive club of ocean worlds in our solar system, each offering unique insights into the conditions necessary for habitability.

The research, published in Nature journal, demonstrates how advanced orbital analysis can reveal hidden features of celestial bodies, opening new possibilities for understanding ocean formation throughout the cosmos.

