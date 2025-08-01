Scientists solve the mystery of tickling

The hidden science behind tickling.

Scientists discover the brain’s ‘tickling command center’

Researchers have finally solved one of humanity’s most enduring mysteries: why we can’t tickle ourselves and what makes some people incredibly ticklish while others barely react? Recent scientific discoveries are revolutionizing our understanding of this peculiar human behavior.

Breakthrough discovery in the brain

In 2023, Dr. Michael Brecht’s team at Humboldt University–Berlin made a major discovery published in the journal Neuron. They identified the brain’s actual “tickling command center” – specific neurons in a region called the periaqueductal gray that control both tickling responses and play behavior.

When researchers used cutting-edge optogenetic technology to shut down these neurons in laboratory rats, something remarkable happened. The animals completely lost their ability to be tickled or engage in playful behavior.

“We found that global blockade of the rat periaqueductal gray with either muscimol or lidocaine interfered with ticklishness and play,” the research team reported in their study.

Two types of tickling revealed

What we call “tickling” is two completely different phenomena, according to the latest research. Light tickling – that feathery sensation that makes you want to scratch – is essentially your body’s sophisticated bug detection system. This alerts you to potential insects or parasites on your skin.

Deep tickling – the kind that makes you laugh uncontrollably – involves complex brain circuits and is fundamentally social. You literally cannot tickle yourself with this type of stimulation.

Why self-tickling is impossible

Your cerebellum acts like a prediction machine, recent findings show. When you move your own hand to touch yourself, your brain generates precise predictions about what you will feel and then cancels out the tickling sensation through neural inhibition.

When someone else tickles you, your brain can’t predict their movements, so the full tickling response activates. It’s like your brain’s way of distinguishing between self and others.

Individual differences explained

Individual differences in ticklishness depend on genetics, psychology, and even trust. Dr. Xinzhong Dong at Johns Hopkins University notes that people with denser nerve endings tend to be more sensitive.

Psychological factors matter just as much. You respond more strongly when tickled by people you trust, and anxiety completely shuts down tickling responses. This explains why the same physical stimulus can produce completely different reactions depending on who’s doing the tickling.

Controlling your ticklishness

Science offers answers for controlling your ticklishness. You can reduce tickling sensitivity through systematic desensitization – gradual exposure in controlled settings.

Dr. Konstantina Kilteni’s 2025 research, published in Science Advances, reveals another technique: place your hand on the tickler’s hand. This allows your brain to partially predict the sensations, reducing the tickling response by up to 90 percent.

“Your brain is essentially learning to override its own reflexes,” Kilteni explained in her review of tickling research.

Evolutionary purpose discovered

From an evolutionary perspective, tickling serves vital functions according to University of Maryland researcher Dr. Robert Provine’s extensive studies. It trains our defense reflexes for vulnerable body areas and facilitates social bonding between family members.

Tickling-induced laughter is actually one of the first forms of communication between infants and caregivers. “Tickle involves a neurological self/nonself discrimination, providing the most primitive social scenario,” Provine noted in his research.

Clinical applications emerge

Research shows people with autism spectrum disorder perceive touches as more ticklish than people without the condition. Investigating this difference could provide insight into brain differences and help advance autism research.

People with schizophrenia tend to experience self-touches similarly to external tickles, allowing them to essentially tickle themselves. This suggests altered sensory prediction mechanisms in the condition.

Animal research reveals universal nature

Scientists have discovered that many species beyond humans are ticklish. Rats emit ultrasonic “laughs” when tickled, while chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans all respond to tickling stimulation.

This widespread occurrence across species suggests that tickling serves fundamental biological and social functions that evolved long before humans developed complex language and culture.

Future research directions

Dr. Kilteni argues that tickling research deserves more scientific attention. “It is a complex interplay of motor, social, neurological, developmental, and evolutionary aspects,” she stated in her recent review.

New haptic technologies and advanced research methodologies now permit scientists to investigate tickle sensation with unprecedented precision. Standardized experimental methods using mechanical tickling devices ensure consistent results across studies.

Recent findings published in Science Advances show that tickling research is opening new doors in neuroscience, potentially leading to a better understanding of social behavior, sensory processing, and neurological conditions.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–