Shallow hole yields precious metals

Drilling hits a rich precious metal zone.

First Majestic Silver has announced striking drill results from the Navidad deposit at its Mexican gold mine in Sonora. The findings reveal substantial gold and silver mineralization that could extend the mine’s productive life.

Drilling highlights at Navidad

The Navidad deposit sits approximately 93 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora’s capital. The region has long been famous for producing precious metals.

A recent underground drill hole measured about 22.34 feet (6.8 meters) of mineralization, averaging 14.77 grams of gold and 642 grams of silver per metric ton. These grades place the intercept among the highest-quality gold zones being explored worldwide.

“In our view, the higher-than-expected grades results obtained in the resource conversion drilling program supports the case and potential for mine life extension and production scalability,” said Scotia Capital mining analyst Ovais Habib.

Santo Niño vein emerges

Santo Niño, a newly identified vein system at Santa Elena, has produced equally encouraging results. One drill hole intercepted about 17.19 feet (5.2 meters) with moderate to substantial amounts of gold and silver.

“The latest intercepts at Navidad and the Santo Niño vein continue to highlight the prospectivity of the land package at the Santa Elena/Ermitaño mine, with visibility for resource accretion and mine life extension,” confirmed National Bank Financial analyst Don DeMarco.

Mexico’s silver dominance

Mexico leads the world in silver production, contributing approximately 6,300 metric tons annually. That amount is nearly double second-place China. Primary silver mines are rare, accounting for only about 30 percent of global output.

Several Mexican discoveries originate from epithermal systems, where precious metals form through relatively shallow geological processes. These systems can yield high-quality deposits under favorable conditions.

Exploration continues

Nine active drill rigs are gathering data to outline the extent of the newer veins and locate additional mineralized zones.

“The Santo Niño discovery marks yet another exciting milestone for the district,” stated First Majestic President & CEO Keith Neumeyer.

Company leaders plan to prioritize exploration through 2025. Sonora’s established infrastructure supports mining activities, reducing challenges that firms typically face when drilling in unfamiliar territory.

The full announcement was shared in a press release by First Majestic Silver Corp.

