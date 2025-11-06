Spinach and kale naturally fight food poisoning

Derek Davis
Earth.com staff writer
11-06-2025
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google
Lettuce is more susceptible to bacteria than some other leafy greens.

Not all leafy greens face equal risk from dangerous bacteria. New research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Duke University reveals why lettuce keeps making headlines in food poisoning outbreaks while kale and spinach rarely do.

Temperature makes the difference

Scientists infected whole leaves of various greens with E. coli O157:H7 bacteria and monitored bacterial growth under different temperatures. They discovered that temperature and leaf surface characteristics, such as roughness and natural wax coating, dramatically influence bacterial survival.

Lettuce showed rapid E. coli growth at room temperature around 68°F. However, refrigeration at 39°F significantly slowed this process.

Natural antimicrobial properties discovered

The most intriguing finding came when researchers examined vegetable juices released from cut leaves. While lettuce juice actually feeds harmful bacteria, spinach, kale, and collard juices demonstrated natural antimicrobial properties that actively fight E. coli contamination.

The research team even tested applying kale and collard juice to lettuce leaves as a potential natural food safety solution.

Why some greens stay safer

This discovery explains why we see frequent lettuce-related illness outbreaks but rarely hear about kale or spinach causing similar problems. The waxy surfaces of kale and collards provide additional protection against bacterial attachment, especially when these vegetables are typically consumed cooked rather than raw.

Practical food safety guidance

Lead author Mengyi Dong from Duke University emphasizes that this research doesn’t discourage vegetable consumption but instead informs better food safety practices. “We can’t completely avoid pathogens in food,” said study co-author Pratik Banerjee from the University of Illinois.

The findings support continued emphasis on thorough washing, proper refrigeration, and staying informed about food recalls to enjoy the nutritional benefits of fresh greens safely.

The study was published in the journal Food Microbiology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

Popular Images
Euclid captures a hidden nursery of stars in Orion’s dark cloud
11-06-2025
Euclid captures a hidden nursery of stars in Orion’s dark cloud
China’s Tarim Basin: A desert that never sleeps
11-05-2025
China’s Tarim Basin: A desert that never sleeps
Hubble views a spiral galaxy with stellar explosions
11-04-2025
Hubble views a spiral galaxy with stellar explosions
The Butterfly Star shows off its planet-forming disc
11-03-2025
The Butterfly Star shows off its planet-forming disc
Hubble captures a star that survived its own explosion 
11-02-2025
Hubble captures a star that survived its own explosion 
POPULAR NEWS
2025/11/Fasting-brain.jpg
11-06-2025
Hungry mind: How intermittent fasting affects your brain
Kids-distracted.jpg
11-06-2025
Why your child’s distraction might actually help them learn
2025/11/Extremely-massive-stars.jpg
11-06-2025
Extremely massive stars may have altered the chemistry of the universe
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved