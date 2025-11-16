Study reveals advanced cognitive abilities in bees

Derek Davis
Earth.com staff writer
11-15-2025
Queen Mary researchers uncover bumblebee social learning.

Bumblebees have just redefined what scientists thought possible about animal intelligence. These remarkable insects demonstrate cognitive abilities that challenge our understanding of learning and culture in the natural world.

Revolutionary puzzle-solving abilities

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London designed an intricate experiment that seemed impossible for such small creatures. The two-step puzzle box required bees to complete a sequence of actions, with no immediate reward for the first step.

Insects had completed this type of challenge through observation alone. The complexity rivals that of tasks typically used to test primates and other intelligent animals.

When “demonstrator” bees were trained with temporary rewards, observers learned the entire sequence without ever experiencing that initial benefit themselves. This suggests that bumblebees can acquire knowledge beyond their individual cognitive limits.

Implications for insect societies

The discovery reveals potential cultural learning capabilities that could explain remarkable achievements throughout insect societies. The intricate architectures of beehives and the sophisticated farming practices of particular ant species may have initially spread through the copying of innovative individuals.

Lead researcher Alice Bridges emphasized the difficulty of the task. Bees couldn’t solve the puzzle independently, regardless of how much time they were given. However, social learning enabled them to master the complete sequence through pure observation.

This finding challenges long-held assumptions about insects’ mental capabilities. The study suggests that many complex behaviors in nature develop through social transmission rather than solely through instinct.

Broader scientific significance

The research, published in the journal Nature, extends our understanding of how knowledge spreads through animal communities. Senior author Lars Chittka noted that this finding questions traditional views about human uniqueness in social learning.

The study adds to growing evidence that intelligence takes many forms throughout the animal kingdom. From tool-using octopuses to problem-solving corvids, nature continues to reveal sophisticated cognitive abilities in unexpected places.

This discovery encourages scientists to reconsider how we define and measure intelligence across species. The implications reach beyond individual learning to encompass how entire communities develop and maintain complex cultural traditions.

For nature lovers witnessing these remarkable abilities, bumblebees represent yet another example of the extraordinary intelligence thriving in our natural world.

This study was published in the journal Nature.

—–

