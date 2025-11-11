Three interventions for anti-aging

The study analyzed 777 participants over age 70 across three years.

Three simple lifestyle interventions may be powerful enough to slow biological aging at the cellular level. Researchers at the University of Zurich have discovered that three accessible strategies can measurably reduce the rate at which our bodies age.

Measuring biological age

The DO-HEALTH trial examined over 2,000 participants across Europe to determine whether vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and regular exercise could influence aging. Unlike chronological age, which counts the years we’ve lived, biological age reflects the actual condition of our bodies at a molecular level.

The research team, led by Heike Bischoff-Ferrari, analyzed data from 777 individuals aged 70 or older in Switzerland. Participants were divided into eight groups, each receiving different combinations of interventions over three years.

Study design and methodology

Each participant received either daily vitamin D supplementation (2,000 international units), 1 gram of omega-3 fatty acids from algae, or strength training three times per week for 30 minutes, or a combination of these treatments. Some participants received placebos as controls.

To measure biological aging, the team used epigenetic clocks. These sophisticated tools track DNA methylation patterns, which are chemical markers that accumulate on DNA molecules over time and indicate how quickly the body is aging.

DNA methylation as an aging marker

Steve Horvath, a senior researcher at Altos Labs Cambridge, developed the epigenetic clock technology used in this study. DNA methylation serves as a molecular signature of biological age, distinct from the number of birthdays we’ve celebrated.

These epigenetic markers change predictably with age. They provide scientists with a precise method for measuring whether interventions actually slow the aging process at a cellular level.

Key findings on omega-3 fatty acids

The results indicated that omega-3 fatty acids alone slowed biological aging by up to four months over the three-year study period. This effect occurred regardless of gender, age, or body mass index.

The most significant impact occurred when participants combined all three interventions. The combination of omega-3s, vitamin D, and strength training produced additive benefits, suggesting that these factors act through distinct, biological mechanisms that complement each other.

Implications for healthy aging

While a few months might seem modest, slowing aging at the molecular level could significantly reduce the risk of age-related diseases. These interventions may help extend not just lifespan, but also the years we live in good health.

The findings reinforce growing evidence that simple lifestyle choices influence how quickly we age. Each of these interventions is accessible and relatively inexpensive, making them practical options for promoting healthy aging across populations.

The study was published in the journal Nature Aging.

