Uranium mine poisoning the Grand Canyon

Derek Davis
Earth.com staff writer
11-03-2025
Uranium mine threatens Grand Canyon’s underground water systems.

The Pinyon Plain Mine sits just six miles from one of America’s most treasured landscapes, the Grand Canyon. This uranium mine operates within the Kaibab National Forest, which forms the green shoulders of the canyon’s rocky spine.

While the mine itself lies outside Grand Canyon National Park boundaries, new research reveals it could threaten the entire ecosystem through underground water connections.

Scientists discover hidden water highways

Scientists from the University of New Mexico have discovered that the Grand Canyon’s water systems are far more interconnected than previously understood. Faults and fractures in Earth’s crust act as underground highways, moving water between shallow perched aquifers and deeper water sources.

“Faults act as fluid superhighways, connecting upper and lower aquifers that were once thought of as separated by impermeable layers,” explained researcher Laura Crossey of the University of New Mexico.

Underground connections create contamination risks

This discovery transforms our understanding of potential contamination risks. The uranium ore body at Pinyon Plain sits close to these perched aquifers. If water can travel between rock layers, contaminants might follow those same pathways.

The mine shaft extends 1,470 feet (448 meters) deep and contains an estimated 84,207 tons of uranium ore. The interconnected nature of the region’s geology means contamination could spread far beyond the immediate mining area.

Regional water supply at stake

The stakes extend far beyond the immediate area. The canyon’s springs and streams feed into the Colorado River watershed, which provides water to nearly 40 million people across the Southwest.

Past uranium mining operations in the region have left measurable contamination in soil and water. Studies have linked former mining sites to elevated cancer rates in surrounding communities.

Monitoring systems track potential threats

The U.S. Geological Survey has installed monitoring wells to track changes in water chemistry as mining proceeds. Scientists analyze for uranium, arsenic, and other trace elements. This paired monitoring system monitors both shallow and deep-water systems to detect contamination trends early.

The 2023 designation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni National Monument closed the area to new mining claims, but it cannot cancel existing legal rights. This means the mine continues operating while scientists, communities, and tribal nations closely monitor its environmental impact.

Wildlife faces exposure risks

Wildlife in the region, including birds and deer that drink from nearby water sources, could also be exposed if contamination occurs. The interconnected nature of the Grand Canyon’s groundwater system means this local mining operation carries regional implications for one of America’s most vital water sources.

The full study was published in the journal Annual Review of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

