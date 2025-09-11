What caused the planet's longest ice age

57 million-year ice age mystery solved by Australian scientists.

When Earth became a frozen wasteland

Imagine Earth as a giant snowball, frozen solid from the North Pole to the equator. This wasn’t the plot of a science fiction movie – it was our planet’s reality 700 million years ago during an extreme ice age that has puzzled scientists for decades.

The discovery

Australian researchers from the University of Sydney have finally cracked one of geology’s greatest mysteries: what caused the Sturtian glaciation and why it persisted for an unprecedented 57 million years. This period occurred long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, when no complex plants or multicellular animals existed.

Dr. Adriana Dutkiewicz, the study’s lead author, describes a world completely unlike today’s climate. “Imagine the Earth almost completely frozen over,” she explained. “The planet was blanketed in ice from poles to equator, and temperatures plunged.”

The combination of climate factors

The research team discovered that this massive freeze resulted from a “double whammy” of geological events. First, plate tectonic activity reduced volcanic carbon dioxide emissions to historically low levels. Volcanic activity typically releases CO2 into the atmosphere, creating a greenhouse effect that keeps Earth warm.

Simultaneously, weathering of volcanic rocks in what is now Canada actively absorbed atmospheric CO2, further reducing greenhouse gas concentrations. When atmospheric carbon dioxide levels dropped below 200 parts per million – less than half of today’s levels – glaciation engulfed the entire planet.

Modern climate implications

Published in the journal Geology, this research provides crucial insights into Earth’s climate system. While geological climate changes occur over millions of years, the study emphasizes that human-induced climate change is happening at a pace ten times faster than previously observed natural changes, highlighting the urgent need to understand our planet’s delicate climate balance.

—–

Like what you saw and read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–