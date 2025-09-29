What is PFAS?

PFAS are often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

What are PFAS?

The non-stick pan that makes breakfast cleanup effortless and the rain jacket that keeps you dry both rely on a group of synthetic chemicals discovered by accident nearly a century ago known as PFAS.

Accidental discovery changes everything

In 1938, chemist Roy Plunkett was working at DuPont’s laboratory in New Jersey, experimenting with refrigerant gases. When he opened a storage cylinder expecting to find gas, he discovered a strange, slippery white powder instead. That powder became Teflon—the first of what scientists now call PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

The same properties that made this discovery useful—resistance to heat, water, and chemical breakdown—also meant these substances wouldn’t easily disappear from the environment.

From innovation to contamination

Industries quickly realized PFAS could create revolutionary products. Within decades, these chemicals appeared in non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpets, water-repellent clothing, and firefighting foam.

However, scientists later discovered PFAS in unexpected places throughout the environment. The chemicals’ persistence earned them the nickname “forever chemicals” because they can last for centuries without breaking down.

Health concerns emerge

Recent studies reveal concerning health links to PFAS exposure. Research suggests these chemicals may be connected to certain cancers, immune system problems, and developmental issues in children. At least 45% of US tap water now contains detectable PFAS levels, and the chemicals appear in 97% of Americans’ blood samples.

Current cleanup efforts

Today, governments and scientists worldwide are working to address PFAS contamination. The Environmental Protection Agency established the first national drinking water limits for several PFAS compounds in 2024. Companies are phasing out older formulations while researchers explore safer alternatives and removal technologies.

The legacy of Plunkett’s 1938 discovery reminds us that technological advances bring both benefits and responsibilities for protecting environmental and human health.

Removing PFAS from water

