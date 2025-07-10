Wildlife tunnels save millions of amphibians

A new long-term study in Monkton, Vermont, reveals that wildlife tunnels significantly reduce amphibian road mortality during seasonal migrations.

Frogs and salamanders often cross roads to reach breeding ponds each spring, but many are killed by vehicles.

Researchers from the University of Vermont, in collaboration with local citizens and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, installed two underpass tunnels in 2015.

Over a 12-year monitoring period, they observed an 80.2% reduction in amphibian deaths, and up to 94% for non-climbing species like salamanders.

The study used a before-after-control-impact design and documented more than 5,200 amphibians, highlighting the tunnels’ effectiveness even in nearby buffer zones.

Funded at $342,397 – far cheaper than wildlife crossings for large mammals – the project showcased the power of community-led conservation.

Local groups initiated the effort after observing mass amphibian deaths. Wildlife cameras later captured over 2,200 amphibians using a tunnel in just one spring, along with other species like raccoons and bobcats, indicating wider ecosystem benefits.

This marks the first peer-reviewed, long-term data set in the northeastern U.S. confirming amphibian-specific underpasses work.

The study urges transportation departments to incorporate these designs into road planning and highlights how community action, thoughtful infrastructure, and persistence can make a real difference for biodiversity.

The full study was published in the Journal for Nature Conservation.

