66-million-year-old fossilized vomit gives clues to prehistoric diets
01-30-2025

66-million-year-old fossilized vomit gives clues to prehistoric diets

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

Imagine going out for a quiet stroll and unexpectedly uncovering the remnants of a prehistoric meal – one that dates back 66 million years – buried beneath layers of ancient rock.

This is exactly what happened to an amateur fossil enthusiast in Denmark who, with a keen eye and a bit of luck, stumbled upon a discovery that promises to shed new light on the diets of prehistoric creatures that once roamed the ancient seas.

Chance discovery on the cliffs

The location called the Stevns Klint Coastal Cliffs, which is a UNESCO-heritage site south of Copenhagen, proved to be a treasure trove for this local resident.

His name is Peter Bennicke, and he was out on a casual walk when he happened upon some unusual fragments in a piece of chalk.

On closer inspection, these fragments turned out to be pieces of sea lily, which is actually a type of marine invertebrate.

Intrigued by his discovery, Bennicke decided to take these fragments to a museum for further examination.

Fossilized vomit composition

The specialists at the Museum of East Zealand conducted an examination of the fragments, which revealed that the pieces were not just ordinary sea lilies.

They were actually a part of fossilized vomit that had formed near the end of the Cretaceous period, around 66 million years ago.

This vomit is thought to have come from a fish that dined on at least two different species of sea lily. However, the fish could not digest these parts and subsequently regurgitated them.

Regurgitated sea lilies discovered by hiker. Credit: Sten Lennart Jakobsen
Regurgitated sea lilies discovered by hiker. Credit: Sten Lennart Jakobsen

In a press release, the Museum emphasized the importance of such discoveries, stating that they play a key role in piecing together ancient food webs.

“This type of find … is considered very important when reconstructing past ecosystems because it provides important information about which animals were eaten by which,” stated the Museum press release.

Prehistoric food chain insights

Discovering prehistoric fossilized vomit is indeed rare and offers new insights into the diet and behavior of prehistoric animals. In the world of paleontology, this is regarded as a precious find.

Jesper Milan, a noted paleontologist associated with the research, was very enthusiastic about the discovery.

He hailed this discovery as “truly an unusual find,” and elaborated on how it helps decipher the relationships in the prehistoric food chain.

“Sea lilies are not a particularly nutritious diet, as they consist mainly of calcareous plates held together by a few soft parts,” explained Milan.

“But here is an animal, probably some kind of fish that, 66 million years ago, ate sea lilies that lived at the bottom of the Cretaceous sea and regurgitated the skeletal parts.”

Unexpected clues in fossilized vomit

Fossilized remains like this rare regurgitation provide a unique snapshot of life in the prehistoric seas.

Unlike traditional body fossils, which reveal an animal’s physical structure, trace fossils such as vomit, feces, and bite marks offer direct evidence of ancient behaviors.

These remnants, which are often overlooked, play a crucial role in understanding prehistoric ecosystems.

The Cliffs of Stevns, already famous for their rich fossil record from the end-Cretaceous period, continue to yield new surprises.

Why does fossilized vomit matter?

This latest discovery highlights how the prehistoric marine world was more dynamic than previously thought.

The presence of sea lilies in the fish’s diet suggests that some ancient fish species were more opportunistic feeders than expected, consuming whatever was available in their environment.

This challenges assumptions that sea lilies, primarily composed of calcium carbonate, were unappealing to most marine predators.

By analyzing the composition and arrangement of fossilized vomit like this, paleontologists can piece together ancient food webs with greater accuracy.

It also raises intriguing questions. Was this fish struggling to find more nutritious prey? Had it evolved specialized features to help it digest this unappealing food?

With each new find, researchers inch closer to understanding the daily lives of prehistoric creatures, and recreating a more vivid picture of the past.

The information for this article was published in a press release by the Museum of East Zeeland.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/01/Evolution-solutions.jpg
01-30-2025
Evolution’s many solutions: Nature finds multiple paths to success
2025/01/crossmodal-senses_odor-smell_color-perception_1m.jpg
01-30-2025
Our sense of smell and different odors can influence how we see colors
Spinosaurus,Attacks,Deinonychus,In,The,Jungle.,This,Is,A,3d
01-30-2025
66-million-year-old fossilized vomit gives clues to prehistoric diets
2025/01/early-hominin-tools_out-of-africa_1m.jpg
01-30-2025
'Out of Africa' human migration timeline pushed back even further by new discovery
2025/01/Climate-change-species-.jpg
01-30-2025
Climate change is constantly reshuffling Earth's species
2025/01/antarctica_ice-free-ecosystem_oasis_penguins_1m.jpg
01-30-2025
Ice-free zones found in Antarctica were recently mapped for the first time ever
3d,Rendering,Of,Human,Cell,Or,Embryonic,Stem,Cell,Microscope
01-30-2025
Embryo development shows how evolution had many options to choose from
2025/01/Alzheimers-sleep.jpg
01-30-2025
Alzheimer’s disease linked to dream quality and amount of REM sleep
2025/01/Io_jupiter-moon_volcanic-activity_huge-hotspot_Juno-mission_1m.jpg
01-30-2025
Volcanic eruption on Jupiter's moon Io covers area larger than Lake Superior
2025/01/Polar-bear-fur.jpg
01-30-2025
Ice doesn't stick to polar bear fur - but why?
2025/01/Tree-migration.jpg
01-30-2025
Rainforest trees use rivers as highways for migration
2025/01/Giant-clam2.jpg
01-30-2025
Giant clams grow huge without eating much protein
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved