66-million-year-old fossilized vomit gives clues to prehistoric diets

Imagine going out for a quiet stroll and unexpectedly uncovering the remnants of a prehistoric meal – one that dates back 66 million years – buried beneath layers of ancient rock.

This is exactly what happened to an amateur fossil enthusiast in Denmark who, with a keen eye and a bit of luck, stumbled upon a discovery that promises to shed new light on the diets of prehistoric creatures that once roamed the ancient seas.

Chance discovery on the cliffs

The location called the Stevns Klint Coastal Cliffs, which is a UNESCO-heritage site south of Copenhagen, proved to be a treasure trove for this local resident.

His name is Peter Bennicke, and he was out on a casual walk when he happened upon some unusual fragments in a piece of chalk.

On closer inspection, these fragments turned out to be pieces of sea lily, which is actually a type of marine invertebrate.

Intrigued by his discovery, Bennicke decided to take these fragments to a museum for further examination.

Fossilized vomit composition

The specialists at the Museum of East Zealand conducted an examination of the fragments, which revealed that the pieces were not just ordinary sea lilies.

They were actually a part of fossilized vomit that had formed near the end of the Cretaceous period, around 66 million years ago.

This vomit is thought to have come from a fish that dined on at least two different species of sea lily. However, the fish could not digest these parts and subsequently regurgitated them.

Regurgitated sea lilies discovered by hiker. Credit: Sten Lennart Jakobsen

In a press release, the Museum emphasized the importance of such discoveries, stating that they play a key role in piecing together ancient food webs.

“This type of find … is considered very important when reconstructing past ecosystems because it provides important information about which animals were eaten by which,” stated the Museum press release.

Prehistoric food chain insights

Discovering prehistoric fossilized vomit is indeed rare and offers new insights into the diet and behavior of prehistoric animals. In the world of paleontology, this is regarded as a precious find.

Jesper Milan, a noted paleontologist associated with the research, was very enthusiastic about the discovery.

He hailed this discovery as “truly an unusual find,” and elaborated on how it helps decipher the relationships in the prehistoric food chain.

“Sea lilies are not a particularly nutritious diet, as they consist mainly of calcareous plates held together by a few soft parts,” explained Milan.

“But here is an animal, probably some kind of fish that, 66 million years ago, ate sea lilies that lived at the bottom of the Cretaceous sea and regurgitated the skeletal parts.”

Unexpected clues in fossilized vomit

Fossilized remains like this rare regurgitation provide a unique snapshot of life in the prehistoric seas.

Unlike traditional body fossils, which reveal an animal’s physical structure, trace fossils such as vomit, feces, and bite marks offer direct evidence of ancient behaviors.

These remnants, which are often overlooked, play a crucial role in understanding prehistoric ecosystems.

The Cliffs of Stevns, already famous for their rich fossil record from the end-Cretaceous period, continue to yield new surprises.

Why does fossilized vomit matter?

This latest discovery highlights how the prehistoric marine world was more dynamic than previously thought.

The presence of sea lilies in the fish’s diet suggests that some ancient fish species were more opportunistic feeders than expected, consuming whatever was available in their environment.

This challenges assumptions that sea lilies, primarily composed of calcium carbonate, were unappealing to most marine predators.

By analyzing the composition and arrangement of fossilized vomit like this, paleontologists can piece together ancient food webs with greater accuracy.

It also raises intriguing questions. Was this fish struggling to find more nutritious prey? Had it evolved specialized features to help it digest this unappealing food?

With each new find, researchers inch closer to understanding the daily lives of prehistoric creatures, and recreating a more vivid picture of the past.

The information for this article was published in a press release by the Museum of East Zeeland.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–