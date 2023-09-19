76 million deaths per year can be prevented with effective hypertension care

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new report that underlines the critical issue of poor hypertension care, which affects nearly 80% of those diagnosed with the condition. The report was released during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and posits that more effective treatment could prevent over 76 million deaths globally by 2050.

Alarming statistics

According to WHO data, one in three adults around the world suffers from hypertension — a condition often associated with other serious health issues like heart attack, kidney damage, and stroke.

The data further showed that the number of hypertension cases doubled from 650 million in 1990 to 1.3 billion in 2019. Worryingly, almost half of the people with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition.

Cost-effective yet underprioritized

Despite the alarming numbers, hypertension management remains one of the most cost-effective interventions in healthcare.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, stated that hypertension care can be effectively managed with “simple, low-cost medication regimens,” but only about one in five people with the condition has it under control. Dr. Tedros further pointed out that hypertension control programs are “neglected, under-prioritized, and vastly underfunded.”

Call for universal health coverage

Dr. Tedros argued that stronger hypertension control must be an integral part of every nation’s journey toward universal health coverage. This initiative should focus on “well-functioning, equitable, and resilient health systems” founded on primary healthcare.

Economic and health benefits

Michael R. Bloomberg, WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries, also emphasized the importance of treating hypertension. He pointed out that “most heart attacks and strokes in the world today can be prevented with affordable, safe, accessible medicines and other interventions, such as sodium reduction.”

According to Bloomberg, focusing on primary healthcare can not only save lives but also result in “billions of dollars a year” in savings.

Potential impact of hypertension care

The WHO report suggests that the impact of effective treatment could be staggering. Over the next 27 years, adequate hypertension management could prevent:

76 million deaths



120 million strokes



79 million heart attacks



17 million cases of heart failure

Conclusion

The WHO report serves as a dire warning and a call to action for governments and healthcare systems worldwide. Despite being one of the most cost-effective conditions to treat, hypertension remains shockingly under-managed.

Policymakers and healthcare providers need to prioritize hypertension management to avert a looming healthcare crisis that could result in millions of preventable deaths and billions of dollars in avoidable healthcare costs.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.