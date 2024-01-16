After centuries of speculation, here's what really causes 'the munchies'

Researchers at Washington State University have uncovered a key mechanism in the brain that promotes appetite, specifically when activated by cannabis.

This significant discovery advances our understanding of how cannabis triggers hunger, often referred to as “the munchies.” The research also opens new avenues for developing treatments for various appetite disorders.

The munchies

The munchies typically refers to a sudden increase in appetite or craving for food, often experienced after using cannabis. This phenomenon is quite common among cannabis users and is often characterized by a desire for high-calorie snack foods.

Cannabis is known to activate certain receptors in the brain that increase hunger, making food seem more appealing, both in terms of taste and smell. The Washington State team has discovered new details of how cannabis affects the brain to stimulate appetite.

Focus of the study

“The appetite promoting effects of cannabis sativa have been recognized for centuries, however, surprisingly, the biological mechanisms that underlie this process have remained largely unknown,” wrote the study authors.

In a controlled set of animal studies, mice were exposed to vaporized cannabis sativa. The researchers used calcium imaging technology, similar to a brain MRI, to observe the response of brain cells.

Calcium imaging has been previously used to study brain reactions to food, but never in the context of cannabis exposure.

Key findings

The scans revealed that cannabis activated brain cells in the hypothalamus when the mice anticipated and consumed food. These cells were not activated in mice that were not exposed to cannabis.

“When the mice are given cannabis, neurons come on that typically are not active,” said study co-author Professor Jon Davis. “There is something important happening in the hypothalamus after vapor cannabis.”

Feeding cells

The cells that were activated in the hypothalamus of the exposed mice are controlled by the cannabinoid-1 receptor. This receptor is a well-known target of cannabis and influences the activity of “feeding” cells in the hypothalamus called agouti-related protein neurons.

Utilizing a chemogenetic technique, which functions like a molecular light switch, the researchers were able to focus on these neurons in animals exposed to cannabis. Intriguingly, when the neurons were deactivated, cannabis ceased to promote appetite.

Study implications

This discovery has significant implications for treating appetite disorders, such as those experienced by cancer patients, individuals with anorexia, and potentially those with obesity. By understanding the specific brain mechanisms activated by cannabis, more refined and targeted therapies can be developed.

The study builds on earlier work from Davis’ lab, which was pioneering in using vaporized cannabis plant matter for animal studies (as opposed to injected THC). This approach is closer to how cannabis is used by humans.

Previous research from the lab identified genetic changes in the hypothalamus in response to cannabis use. Based on their latest results, the experts conclude that the munchies are triggered by the activation of neurons in this brain region.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

