AI paves the way for climate-conscious farming

AI is driving a transformation in climate-conscious farming, particularly in the livestock sector, where reducing emissions is critical.

In 2020, agricultural activities were responsible for releasing 16 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with cattle-related meat and milk production contributing around 3.8 billion tons.

Increasing the efficiency and output of cattle grazing without enlarging its environmental footprint has become an essential goal in emission reduction.

Innovative AI approaches in farming

In a comprehensive research paper titled “Pixels to pasture: Using machine learning and multispectral remote sensing to predict biomass and nutrient quality in tropical grasslands,” a team of dedicated researchers from the University of Glasgow and the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT offers a unique approach.

This involves the use of information from satellites and predictive modeling to assess grazing pastures both in terms of quantity (biomass) and quality (protein, digestibility, and ash content).

AI and satellites for farming

According to plant eco-physiologist Juan Andrés Cardoso Arango, evaluating all the factors determining pasture quantity and quality has been traditionally challenging.

He explains that the use of a small drone could only cover nine hectares at best, and handheld tools would cover even less.

This is where the research team’s “scale-neutral” system shines. It is capable of gathering data via satellite over multiple square kilometers at a time, yet suitable for a farmer with just one-hectare of land.

The system leverages freely available satellite imagery databases and technological advances in AI processing – considerably accelerating the analysis speed.

“When I started in 2018, nobody knew about machine learning, now you can have this information faster than before,” noted Arango.

AI at the helm

Diana María Gutiérrez Zapata, a senior research associate and data analysis specialist, points out that predicting pasture productivity and quality using remote sensing has always been difficult due to numerous influencing factors and data restrictions.

However, by better characterizing productive systems and capturing more accurate data, there is significant potential to develop high-performance predictive models.

These models, as Zapata explains, can lead to digital tools for strategic decision-making, enabling farmers to optimize pasture management and better manage risks within their production systems.

The future is bright

The team envisions a future where a farmer can easily locate their farm on a platform (similar to Google Maps) and check the quantity and quality of their forage.

Moreover, this system stands to be an invaluable tool in a changing climate, where timely information about expected pasture production or quality is crucial for risk management.

Accelerating the data acquisition process for farmers would not only improve resource utilization but also positively impact the environment by reducing emissions and waste – a step directly aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Brian Barrett, an associate professor from the University of Glasgow, the ultimate goal is to develop better strategies for estimating available forage resources and how pastures would react under different management and climate scenarios.

With advanced technology like AI and satellite data, the potential to achieve more efficient and profitable farming, as well as enhanced food system sustainability, is very much within reach.

Challenges and considerations

While the integration of AI and satellite technology in farming presents exciting opportunities, it also comes with a unique set of challenges.

One major hurdle is the accessibility and cost of technology for small-scale farmers who may lack the resources to adopt these innovations. Additionally, there is a need for training and education to help farmers effectively utilize AI tools and interpret data accurately.

Moreover, concerns around data privacy and ownership in agricultural practices must be addressed to foster trust among farmers.

As the industry evolves, collaboration among stakeholders will be essential to ensure that the benefits of AI-driven solutions are broadly shared and that challenges are collectively tackled.

Collaborating for sustainable farming

Successful integration of AI and satellite technologies in climate-conscious farming requires collaboration among researchers, tech companies, farmers, and policymakers. By working together, these stakeholders can create a supportive ecosystem for adopting innovative tools in agriculture.

Engaging farmers and communities is essential. Educational programs and workshops can demystify AI, helping farmers see how these technologies can optimize their operations.

Policy support is also key. By offering incentives like subsidies or grants, policymakers can encourage farmers to adopt sustainable practices, making it easier for them to embrace new technologies.

Through collaboration, we can build a sustainable agricultural landscape that meets the challenges of climate change while ensuring food security for the future.

The study is published in the journal Remote Sensing Applications Society and Environment.

