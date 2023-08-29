Amazon's rainforests are at risk of transforming into dry, grassy savannas

In a potentially alarming revelation for our planet’s climate, a new study led by Rutgers University suggests that vast swaths of the Amazonian lowland rainforest could gradually transform into dry, grassy savannas.

These lowland regions of the Amazon play a pivotal role in absorbing carbon dioxide, thereby serving as natural buffers against the escalating threats of climate change.

Published in the esteemed scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study presents a nuanced understanding of the phenomenon referred to as “double-stress.” This involves a cycle of alternating flooding during wet seasons and droughts in dry periods. These sequences of events can stifle the growth of forest trees and instead promote the proliferation of short-lived grass species.

How rainforests become savannas

Caio Mattos took the lead on this research while pursuing his doctoral studies at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. He remarked, “Because predictions of future climate indicate a drier climate for the tropics, knowing where and how today’s forests will become savannas will help us predict how the carbon cycle may change, exacerbating warming.”

Mattos’ research also posits that multiple areas in the Amazon, which were once believed to be immune to such changes, now face a tangible risk of transitioning towards a more savanna-like state.

The implications of this are profound. The Amazon rainforest serves as one of Earth’s most vital carbon sinks. It safeguards an estimated 123 billion tons of carbon both above and below the ground, as stated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This critical process of “savannization” means that the Amazon’s carbon-absorbing potential could be severely diminished.

Shedding light on the coexistence of forests and savannas under similar climatic conditions, the research explains that forests flourish in areas that are either consistently flooded or consistently drought-ridden. This equilibrium is threatened as projections predict a drier future climate.

This change would cause certain areas of the Amazon, which have hitherto been perennially flooded, to experience dry periods. Consequently, this would subject the core regions of Amazonia to the aforementioned double-stress or savanna-like conditions.

Professor Ying Fan Reinfelder of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences highlighted the significance of the study. He noted, “This study demonstrates the power of hydrology in explaining the structure and function of vegetation ecosystems.”

Hydrological shifts create savannas

In a call to the broader scientific community, Reinfelder further emphasized the need for global change research to concentrate more intently on hydrological shifts.

It’s crucial to note that a forest is characterized by its dominant tree population and thick canopy. A savanna is a blend of woodland and grassland where tree spacing allows sunlight to boost grass growth.

Oceans and forests are the planet’s primary carbon sinks, capturing carbon during photosynthesis. In contrast, savannas, despite being important for biodiversity, store significantly less carbon on a per-acre basis.

The looming threats of deforestation at the Amazon’s fringes, driven by population pressures and climate change, have been well-documented over the years. However, Mattos’ research offers fresh insights into potential transformations within the Amazon’s interior.

He explained, “We found that flooding is key. In some parts of the landscape, groundwater fluctuates between being too shallow – drowning tree roots – and too deep – depriving roots of water. This double stress is only tolerated by savanna plant species.”

Hydrology plays a key role

To glean these insights, the team relied on hydrology, studying land-based water properties. They employed intricate computer modeling to simulate the Amazon’s current water cycles. They then projected these models onto a future climate scenario for the years 2090-2100 using data from the IPCC’s Hadley Center Model.

The comparison was stark. It revealed that areas like the floodplain forests in Amazonas and along the Madeira and Upper Negro rivers, known for their rich biodiversity, are likely to be impacted. Additionally, expansive peatlands in Peru, which are effective carbon absorbers, might undergo changes. These changes would result in the release of more carbon dioxide and accelerating global warming.

The study also benefited from the contributions of researchers Marina Hirota and Bernardo Flores from the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil, Rafael Oliveira from the University of Campinas, Brazil, Gonzalo Miguez-Macho from the Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, Spain, and Yadu Pokhrel from Michigan State University.

More about the Amazon rainforest

Nestled in South America, the Amazon Rainforest, often referred to as ‘Earth’s Lungs’, stands as a testament to nature’s grandeur and biodiversity. Stretching over nine countries and covering approximately 5.5 million square kilometers, it represents over half of the planet’s remaining rainforests. Yet, despite its global significance, it’s facing unprecedented challenges.

A hotspot of biodiversity

The Amazon Rainforest is an ecological marvel. It’s home to a staggering variety of wildlife, with estimates suggesting that 10% of the known species in the world reside here. From the jaguars and pink dolphins to the myriad of insect species, the forest thrums with life.

This richness extends to flora too. The forest houses approximately 40,000 plant species, including 16,000 native tree types. The dense canopy, the emergent layer towering above, and the forest floor each host distinct habitats.

An environmental powerhouse

The Amazon plays a pivotal role in regulating the Earth’s climate. The forest’s trees and plants absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide, making it a critical carbon sink. The Amazon River, the lifeline of the forest, discharges about 20% of the world’s freshwater into the oceans.

Moreover, the forest influences rainfall patterns across the globe. Trees release water vapor into the atmosphere, which contributes to the global weather system.

Threats looming over

Despite its significance, the Amazon Rainforest is under grave threats on multiple fronts.

Deforestation: For cattle ranching, logging, and agriculture (notably soybean farming), large swathes of the forest are cleared annually. This not only leads to loss of habitat but also releases the stored carbon into the atmosphere.

Climate Change: A warmer climate impacts the delicate balance of the rainforest ecosystem, leading to dryer conditions, increased vulnerability to fires, and further loss of biodiversity.

Mining and Oil Drilling: These activities introduce toxins into the environment and lead to forest clearing, posing significant threats to both the indigenous communities and the local ecosystems.

Indigenous communities: The forest’s custodians

The Amazon is home to nearly 400 indigenous groups, many of whom live in voluntary isolation. Their lives are intricately tied to the forest, relying on it for sustenance, medicine, and spirituality.

However, encroachment on their territories, often for logging or mining, threatens their way of life and the forest they’ve protected for generations.

A path forward

Efforts to save the Amazon Rainforest have never been more urgent. Several initiatives are underway.

Conservation and Reforestation: National parks and reserves are being established, and reforestation efforts are gaining momentum.

Sustainable Agriculture: Promoting methods that do not require deforestation, such as agroforestry, can allow for productivity without compromising the forest’s integrity.

Empowering Indigenous Communities: Recognizing their rights, territories, and traditional knowledge can be pivotal in conservation strategies.

In essence, the Amazon Rainforest stands at the crossroads of ecological preservation and human advancement. The decisions made today will shape the fate of this irreplaceable treasure, which not only sustains the local communities but also underpins the health of our global environment.

