Ancestors of giant pandas had a completely different diet

The Hammerschmiede fossil site in Germany has revealed a captivating story about the panda’s diet about 11.5 million years ago. Unearthing the secrets buried deep within this site has rewritten part of evolutionary history.

But could you imagine that the only species of bear found in this site was related to our beloved, bamboo-chomping giant panda? And, it didn’t much care for bamboo.

Studying ancient predators

The study was conducted by an international group of experts led by Professor Madelaine Böhme from the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen.

The team analyzed the dietary and lifestyle habits of 28 predator species from the Hammerschmiede that no longer roam our planet.

The findings have been detailed in two publications in the journals Papers in Palaeontology and Geobios.

Excavations at Hammerschmiede

In 2019, Hammerschmiede had the world buzzing with the discovery of the earliest great ape, Danuvius guggenmosi, which moved around on two legs approximately 11.5 million years ago.

The most recent excavations led by Professor Böhme have turned up an impressive variety of 166 fossilized species.

“Such a flourishing ecosystem offers a wealth of ecological niches for the species that live in it,” said Böhme.

These animals had versatile lifestyles – some lived in the water and some lived on land. Others were adept tree climbers, which allowed them to adapt well to the forested river landscape of the region.

Diet of an ancient panda

The only bear species native to Hammerschmiede – known as Kretzoiarctos beatrix – shares an ancient lineage with the modern giant panda.

Intriguingly, the teeth of Kretzoiarctos beatrix bear similarities to those seen in pandas. However, unlike modern pandas with their bamboo-exclusive diet, Kretzoiarctos beatrix had a varied diet similar to today’s brown bears.

Herbivorous diet of modern pandas

Dr. Nikolaos Kargopoulos from the University of Tübingen and University of Cape Town is the lead author of the new studies.

“Today’s giant pandas are part of the group of carnivores in the zoological taxonomy, but in fact, they live exclusively on plants. They’ve specialized in a hard vegetable diet, specifically of bamboo,” noted Dr. Kargopoulos.

This adaptation to such a dedicated herbivorous diet by pandas, who were originally carnivores, is of significant scientific interest, said Dr. Kargopoulos.

Dental clues about panda ancestors

The first study by the research team decoded the diet of Kretzoiarctos using the macro- and micromorphology of fossilized teeth. These dental clues allow scientists to learn about an animal’s dietary habits just before its death.

Most intriguingly, the investigation confirmed that the diet of Kretzoiarctos beatrix was not restricted to hard plants like modern pandas nor purely carnivorous like polar bears. Its diet mirrored that of a modern brown bear – a mix of plant and animal elements.

“It turns out that Kretzoiarctos beatrix, the oldest of the pandas was a generalist. Specialization in the panda’s diet only came about late in its evolution,” said Böhme.

Diverse species found at Hammerschmiede

In addition to the panda, 27 predator species were identified at the Hammerschmiede site. These animals ranged from tiny, weasel-like beings weighing less than a kilogram, to hefty hyenas and saber-toothed tigers weighing over 100 kilograms.

“Their respective primary sources of food were very varied: There were pure carnivores such as the saber-tooth tiger, fish-eaters like the otters, and bone-eaters such as the hyena,” said Dr. Kargopoulos.

“A few other species like the panda and the marten fed opportunistically on plants and animals of various sizes.”

A thriving ecosystem

The discovery of such varied predators in the Hammerschmiede is not just rare in fossils; it is also uncommon in any modern habitat.

The findings suggest that Hammerschmiede’s ecosystem was extremely productive. Existing harmoniously, even while occupying similar niches, these different species indicate the richness of the environment.

As the research at Hammerschmiede continues, each excavation brings us a little closer to understanding the mysteries of the past.

The remarkable findings at this site have added captivating chapters to the tale of evolution, particularly regarding the panda and its diet, opening new avenues for scientists worldwide.

The study is published in the journals Papers in Palaeontology and Geobios.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–