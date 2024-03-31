Aspen forests could help reverse biodiversity loss in Europe

A new study by an international team of scientists highlights the potential for a widespread forest type to make a major comeback in Europe.

Eurasian aspens, often overlooked in commercial forestry, could be the key to boosting biodiversity and improving forest resilience in the face of climate change.

Underestimated aspen forests

Aspen forests are ecosystems dominated by aspen trees, primarily found in colder regions of the Northern Hemisphere. The two most common types of aspen are the Eurasian aspen (Populus tremula) in Europe and Asia, and the quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) in North America.

These forests support a wide range of plant and animal species, known for their remarkable biodiversity.

Aspen trees’ role in biodiversity

Aspens are deciduous trees, meaning they lose their leaves in the fall. They are particularly noted for their trembling leaves, which flutter even in slight breezes due to their flat stems. This distinctive feature of the quaking aspen is both a visual and auditory experience unique to these forests.

One of the key characteristics of aspen trees is their ability to reproduce through both seeds and a process called suckering, where new stems grow from the root system of a single parent tree.

This allows aspens to quickly colonize areas, making them highly effective in regenerating after disturbances such as fire or clear-cutting. As a result, aspen forests can change rapidly and are very dynamic over time.

Why aspen forests matter for biodiversity

Aspen forests hold crucial ecological importance. They provide a unique habitat for a wide variety of insects, plants, and animals, fostering a rich and diverse ecosystem.

These forests also have a remarkable ability to regenerate and thrive even after disturbances like fires, diseases, insect outbreaks, and windstorms – events that are expected to become more frequent with climate change.

“The Eurasian aspen, and aspen species globally, are home to vast populations of other dependent plants and animals,” noted Antonin Kusbach of Mendel University in Brno, Czechia.

“Additionally, aspen systems regenerate and colonize new areas quickly, so these types of forests are ideally adaptive to increased forest disturbances like fire, diseases, insect infestations, and windstorms, that are widely anticipated under climate warming scenarios.”

Unfortunately, aspen forests have experienced a significant decline in Europe. Commercial forestry practices, often favoring monocultures of conifer species, have led to the replacement of diverse aspen habitats.

Aspen promise of biodiversity comeback

The study offers encouraging insights. The research indicates that there is an extensive amount of suitable habitat for the Eurasian aspen across Europe. Surprisingly, it spans millions of hectares.

This isn’t just about small, isolated pockets of land; it’s about vast stretches of territory that could support aspen growth and development. The implication is profound: there’s a massive opportunity for re-establishing and expanding aspen forests across the continent.

As discussed, the Eurasian aspen’s ability to regenerate quickly through both seeds and suckering means it can recolonize areas relatively easily. This characteristic, combined with the tree’s adaptability to different environmental conditions, makes it an ideal candidate for large-scale forest restoration and rewilding projects.

Such efforts could significantly enhance biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and improve ecological resilience.

Climate suitability

Equally important, the researchers expect these potential aspen habitats to remain viable even as the global climate continues to warm. This resilience is crucial in the face of climate change, which is altering habitats and threatening species worldwide.

Aspen forests can act as refuges and biodiversity reservoirs for species displaced by changing conditions. The aspen’s adaptability positions these forests as crucial in climate mitigation, sequestering carbon, cooling microclimates, and preventing soil erosion.

Restoration strategies

Reviving Europe’s aspen forests will require a shift in forest management practices, as Paul Rogers from Utah State University emphasized.

“A course correction in European forest management could help reestablish these amazing forests. Within every acre of aspen forest that returns, plant and animal diversity will flourish,” said Rogers.

Interestingly, Antonin Kusbach has observed aspen naturally recolonizing areas after the removal of spruce trees. This suggests that targeted interventions, along with natural processes, could play a significant role in aspen forest restoration.

Restoring aspen forests isn’t simply about trees; it’s about revitalizing entire ecosystems and enhancing their ability to withstand the challenges of a changing climate. The research underscores the remarkable potential of these forests, offering a pathway toward a more biodiverse and resilient Europe.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

