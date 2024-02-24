Bacteria in livestock are major drivers of antibiotic resistance

Researchers at Duke University‘s Department of Biomedical Engineering have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how antibiotic resistance genes spread among pathogens and contribute to the development of resistance against new antibiotics.

This critical research, led by Professor Lingchong You and the team working in his lab, has identified a direct correlation between the exposure of bacteria to antibiotics and the increase in identical copies of resistance genes within their genomes.

Jumping genes

The study reveals that bacteria in environments with high antibiotic usage tend to possess numerous copies of antibiotic resistance genes. These genes are often associated with transposons, or “jumping genes,” that facilitate their transfer across different bacterial strains.

This not only enables the rapid dissemination of resistance traits but also sets the stage for the evolutionary adaptation of bacteria to resist new antibiotics.

Study background

Previously, the You lab demonstrated that 25% of bacterial pathogens could spread antibiotic resistance through horizontal gene transfer.

However, they found that the presence of antibiotics did not accelerate this gene transfer, suggesting an alternate mechanism at play for the proliferation of resistance genes.

Rapid evolutionary adaptation

Rohan Maddamsetti, a postdoctoral fellow in You’s lab, likened the duplication of certain genes to a “fingerprint” that indicates rapid evolutionary adaptation under antibiotic pressure.

“We hypothesized that bacteria under attack from antibiotics would often have multiple copies of protective resistance genes, but until recently we didn’t have the technology to find the smoking gun,” he said.

Prevalent antibiotic use

Advancements in long-read genome sequencing over the past five years have now made it possible to identify these genetic repetitions, revealing that bacteria from environments with prevalent antibiotic use – such as in humans and livestock – are more likely to have these gene duplications.

In contrast, such duplications are seldom found in bacteria from natural settings like wild plants, animals, soil, and water.

Clinical settings

The study also highlighted that the duplication of resistance genes is even more pronounced in clinical settings, where antibiotic use is common.

This suggests that the overuse of antibiotics not only promotes the spread of existing resistance but also enhances the bacteria’s capability to evolve resistance against newly developed treatments.

“Constantly creating copies of genes for resistance to penicillin, for example, may be the first step toward being able to break down a new kind of drug. It gives evolution more rolls of the dice to find a special mutation,” Maddamsetti explained.

Broader implications

Professor You underscored the broader implications of the findings, critiquing the prevailing approach to the antibiotic resistance crisis, which often focuses on developing new drugs. He argued for more efficient and effective use of antibiotics, especially in agriculture, where the majority of antibiotics in the U.S. are utilized.

“The majority of antibiotics used in the United States are not used on patients, they’re used in agriculture,” You remarked, highlighting the significant role the livestock industry plays in perpetuating antibiotic resistance.

“So this is an especially important message for the livestock industry, which is a major driver of why antibiotic resistance is always out there and becoming more serious.”

The research not only advances our understanding of bacterial adaptation but also calls for a reevaluation of antibiotic usage practices to combat the growing threat of antibiotic resistance more effectively.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

