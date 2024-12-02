Using this banana peel ingredient in foods adds cancer-fighting nutrients

Have you ever wondered where your banana peel goes after you casually toss it in the trash? Turns out, it might be missing out on an exciting second life as banana peel flour, which can be transformed into a scrumptious, nutritious snack.

In a recent study, scientists discovered an intriguing possibility. They showed that by blanching, drying, and grinding banana peels into a flour, the unused part of your banana could be reborn as a delicious addition to baked goods.

And it tastes just as good, if not better than wheat-based products.

Science behind the snacks

The results of the simple experiment were compelling. Sugar cookies made using the peel flour were taste-tested by consumers who reported that they enjoyed the products as much as they enjoyed peel-free sugar cookies.

The individual were also getting a package deal of flavors packed with a generous helping of minerals and cancer-fighting nutrients.

When enriched with banana peels, the sugar cookies baked in the study showed higher levels of fiber, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidant compounds.

On the flip side, too much banana peel flour did result in somewhat brown and hard cookies, probably due to the extra fiber present in the banana peels.

However, a balance was found when flour containing 7.5 percent banana peel was used: this combination produced an appealing texture.

Plus, there’s another benefit. The goods made with banana peel flour showed no signs of spoilage, even after being kept on the shelf at room temperature for three months.

Banana peel flour beyond cookies

While this particular study focused on sugar cookies, the findings hint at a broader potential.

Using banana peel flour in breads, cakes, and even pasta, could be the next step. In fact, a study from last year revealed that banana peels can provide a natural food color to cakes while boosting their nutritional value.

Food writers have been using banana peels in curry dishes, while vegan bloggers have gotten creative with ideas like banana peel bacon and pulled peel “pork.”

Nutritional and environmental value

Banana peel flour has more surprises in store. A 2016 study found that substituting up to 10 percent of wheat flour with banana peel flour enriched baked bread with greater protein, carbohydrate, and fat content.

Furthermore, it may be important to note that 40 percent of a banana’s weight is in its peel. Unfortunately, we discard most of this nutritional treasure.

Interestingly, turning banana peels into flour isn’t just about health and taste. It also brings forth a sustainable solution to the ever-growing problem of food waste.

Potential in the peels of other fruits

The trend of converting peels to flour isn’t limited to bananas.

The study found similar potential in the skin of other fruits, such as mangoes and oranges. Using their skins can boost a cake’s antioxidant properties and improve its flavor profile.

Moreover, did you know that orange peels can be repurposed in various ways? From adding zest to recipes to making natural cleansers, orange peels are versatile and sustainable.

Benefits of banana peels

As discussed, banana peels are mighty health warriors in disguise. They are rich in vitamins like B6 and B12, which improve energy levels, brain health, and red blood cell production.

Their high potassium and magnesium content is a boon for heart health, muscle function, and blood pressure.

The peels are also full of fiber, which aids digestion, promotes a healthy gut, and prevents constipation. Their exceptional antioxidant content combats oxidative stress, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Moreover, these antioxidants may also have anti-inflammatory effects and thus may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Making the most of your banana

The study was led by researchers from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). It teaches us to consider potential uses of what we would ordinarily just throw away.

Turning a part of your fruit that’s not eaten into something beneficial like banana peel flour is a brilliant idea.

This is not just a way to keep your meals flavorful; banana peel flour also adds a healthful spin to your diet. So the next time you peel a banana, think twice before you toss the skin away.

The study is published in the journal ACS Food Science & Technology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–