Bees build incredibly symmetrical nests, but not just for beauty

Much like how our faces and bodies are symmetrical, bee colonies showcase an impressive feat of nature in their nest constructions. Interestingly, their nests display a mirrored symmetry when established on either side of a double-sided comb.

Imagine our human structures, mirrored, balanced, and laid in order. Well, bees can achieve this type of symmetry too.

This fascinating discovery, which was recently brought to light by researchers backed by U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), shows us that symmetry in biology extends beyond individual organisms to the communal behaviors and architectural masterpieces of the insect world.

Bee nests beyond aesthetics

What’s even more intriguing about these symmetrical bee nests is that their purpose extends beyond mere aesthetics. The mirrored combs of these nests significantly contribute to the colony‘s adaptability.

For instance, nests with two sides grow at a more accelerated pace, nurture more brood, and retain a more stable thermal environment compared to their one-sided counterparts.

Bee nest architecture

Michael L. Smith, corresponding author on the publication and assistant professor in the department of biological sciences at Auburn University, equated bee nest architecture to a human situation.

Images of honey bee combs, arranged to show the symmetry between the two sides of the comb. All combs were built and stockpiled by the bees (i.e., no embossed wax was provided). The coloration shows the cell contents. Credit: Images Smith Bee Lab, arrangement by Peter R. Marting

“Akin to the location of plumbing in the construction of an apartment building, which often results in mirrored kitchens or bathrooms across apartments, bees originate their colonies based on a heat source, and thermal cues drive colony organization,” Smith explained.

“Heat cues direct where the nest is initiated and where the queen begins laying eggs, but the entire nest is symmetrical, including their pollen and honey stores.”

Evolution of bee nest symmetry

Quite remarkably, this behavior is not limited to just one type of bee. Several honeybee species, all within the same genus, Apis, demonstrate this symmetry in their nest construction.

This suggests that nest symmetry possibly evolved around 50 to 60 million years ago when honeybees transitioned from building single-sided combs to double-sided ones.

“Symmetry is visible in many organisms at several levels, from the molecular to the full body, but this is the first work to show architectural symmetry at this superorganism level,” said Colette St. Mary, a program director in the NSF Directorate for Biological Sciences, which partially funded the research.

“Identifying properties or behaviors that cut across biological scales like this helps elucidate the rules of life.”

Unveiling these types of properties or behaviors that span across various biological scales helps us to demystify the ever-engaging rules of life.

Implications for bee conservation

The discovery of nest symmetry as a fundamental architectural feature of bee colonies carries significant implications for their conservation.

Understanding the role that symmetry and structure play in enhancing the adaptability and survival of bee colonies can inform conservation strategies.

By ensuring that habitats support the natural architecture of bees, such as providing appropriate vegetation and minimizing human disruptions, conservationists can better preserve these vital pollinators.

Recognizing and safeguarding the environmental conditions that facilitate ideal nest constructions, including access to diverse floral resources and undisturbed nesting sites, can contribute to the sustenance and resilience of bee populations in a rapidly changing world.

Ecological and evolutionary patterns

The implications of these findings extend beyond bees, offering insights into broader ecological and evolutionary patterns.

Investigating how other organisms employ symmetry at various levels to optimize their survival and reproduction can pave the way for new research into the interconnections between form, function, and adaptation.

This cross-disciplinary exploration underscores the significance of architectural ingenuity in the natural world, revealing the sophisticated and nuanced ways in which organisms have evolved to thrive.

Further exploration of the evolutionary pathways that led to symmetry in bees and similar phenomena in other species can unveil complex biological principles that shape the diverse tapestry of life on Earth.

Significance of bee nests

So, it’s not just about the birds and the bees. It’s also about the nests and the combs.

A humble creature such as a bee, noted for its role in pollination, comes to show us that there is so much more to learn and appreciate in its contribution to our world.

