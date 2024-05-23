Birth of a Sun-like star, HP Tau, seen through the eyes of Hubble

In a breathtaking new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, a trio of dazzling stars known as HP Tau illuminates the hollowed-out cavity of a reflection nebula, creating a sight that resembles a glittering cosmic geode.

The stunning celestial display showcases the beauty and complexity of the universe, inviting us to explore the fascinating world of young stars and their surroundings.

Triple-star system HP Tau

The stars at the heart of this celestial geode are part of a triple-star system known as HP Tau, located approximately 550 light-years away in the constellation Taurus.

HP Tau is a T Tauri star, a type of young variable star that has yet to begin nuclear fusion but is evolving into a hydrogen-fueled star similar to our Sun.

According to NASA, “T Tauri stars tend to be younger than 10 million years old — in comparison, our Sun is around 4.6 billion years old — and are often found still swaddled in the clouds of dust and gas from which they formed.”

Enigmatic nature of variable stars

As a variable star, HP Tau’s brightness fluctuates over time, exhibiting both periodic and random variations. These changes in brightness can be attributed to several factors.

Random variations

Chaotic nature of a developing young star

Instabilities in the accretion disk of dust and gas around the star

Material from the accretion disk falling onto the star and being consumed

Flares on the star’s surface

Periodic changes

Giant sunspots rotating in and out of view

Other variables still unknown to modern science

These variations in brightness add to the intrigue and mystery surrounding young stars like HP Tau, as astronomers work to unravel the complexities of their formation and evolution.

Enchanting glow of a reflection nebula

Enveloping the triple-star system is a mesmerizing cloud of gas and dust that shines with the reflected light of the stars.

This phenomenon, known as a reflection nebula, does not emit visible light of its own but instead glows as the light from nearby stars bounces off the gas and dust particles.

NASA likens this effect to “fog illuminated by the glow of a car’s headlights,” creating a stunning visual display that highlights the intricate interplay between stars and the interstellar medium.

Hubble’s investigation into protoplanetary disks

The Hubble Space Telescope’s observation of HP Tau is part of a larger investigation into protoplanetary disks, the disks of material around stars that eventually coalesce into planets over millions of years.

Formation of protoplanetary disks like HP Tau

Protoplanetary disks are the birthplaces of planets. These flat, rotating disks of gas and dust surround young stars and provide the raw materials for planetary formation.

The disks form from the collapse of a molecular cloud, which is a dense region of interstellar gas and dust.

Role of angular momentum

As the young star grows and begins to rotate, the surrounding material flattens into a disk shape due to conservation of angular momentum.

Dust particles within the disk collide and stick together, gradually growing larger and forming small rocky bodies called planetesimals.

From planetesimals to planets

Over millions of years, these planetesimals continue to collide and merge, eventually forming larger bodies such as asteroids, comets, and even planets.

The gas in the disk can also be accreted onto these growing bodies, creating the potential for gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn to form.

Evolution of HP Tau protoplanetary disks

As the young star continues to evolve and emit strong stellar winds, it slowly dissipates the remaining gas in the protoplanetary disk.

This process leaves behind a debris disk, which is a collection of leftover rocky and icy material that failed to form planets.

By studying young stars like HP Tau, astronomers using Hubble or other space telescopes can gain valuable insights into the early stages of planetary formation and the conditions necessary for the emergence of new worlds.

HP Tau: Reflection mirror into the cosmos

This spectacular new Hubble image of the celestial geode surrounding HP Tau is a testament to the awe-inspiring beauty and complexity of the universe.

By capturing the dazzling trio of stars and the enchanting glow of the reflection nebula, Hubble has provided us with a glimpse into the fascinating world of young stars and the processes that shape the cosmos.

As we continue to explore the mysteries of the universe, images like this serve as a reminder of the wonders that await discovery.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–