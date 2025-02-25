Burning plastic as fuel for cooking is becoming a big global problem

In many parts of the world, people are too poor to afford energy options such as gas or electricity. In addition, the supply of more conventional fuels, such as wood, may be insufficient for the population size.

People in this position are increasingly turning to plastics to provide energy for heating and cooking. This dangerous practice has the potential to hurt millions due to the effects of toxic emissions on health.

Growing urban populations make energy demands higher, but policies in support of cheap, cleaner fuel alternatives also fall short of requirements, particularly in developing countries.

In densely populated areas of Africa, Asia, and Latin America, scientists have charted patterns of energy consumption. The information indicates an alarming trend – a significant majority of the population is unable to pay for clean energy options.

With few choices, many families turn to whatever combustible material is available, which further reinforces the cycle of pollution and illness.

Urbanization fuels the crisis

The rapid expansion of urban areas in developing nations has exacerbated the plastic-burning crisis.

Traditional fuels such as wood and charcoal, once readily available in rural settings, have become increasingly scarce within sprawling cities.

Meanwhile, inadequate waste management has led to a surplus of plastic waste which is seen as a readily accessible – albeit hazardous – fuel source.

A new study led by researchers at Curtin University highlights the growing severity of this issue. The experts are calling for urgent action to curb the use of plastic for fuel.

Health risks of burning plastic

Lead researcher Dr. Bishal Bharadwaj warns that burning plastic exposes millions to toxic emissions, which can have severe health consequences.

“Burning plastic releases harmful chemicals such as dioxins, furans and heavy metals into the air, which can have a range of health and welfare impacts such as lung diseases,” noted Dr. Bharadwaj.

The risks are particularly severe for women and children, who spend more time indoors and are thus more exposed to airborne pollutants. However, the consequences are far-reaching and can affect entire neighborhoods and cities.

The research highlights the scale of the problem, and reveals alarming statistics from different regions.

“In a survey, 13 percent of Nigerian households reported using garbage as a cooking fuel, while soil and food samples in Indonesia have revealed dangerous toxin levels linked to burning plastic,” said Dr. Bharadwaj.

Trends in plastic consumption

This issue is all the more distressing since it affects millions of people who already struggle with the effects of poverty and inequality.

Furthermore, trends predict an exponential growth in plastic consumption and urban population sizes.

“By 2050, two-thirds of the world’s population will live in urban areas and many cities already struggle to provide basic services such as waste collection,” explained Dr. Bharadwaj.

“This will be a growing problem, given global plastic consumption is expected to triple by 2060 and inequality will deepen with rapid, unmanaged urbanisation in developing countries.”

Addressing the issue effectively

According to Professor Peta Ashworth, solving this crisis will require a multi-pronged approach.

Effective government intervention is essential, but current policies often do not take into account the needs of the communities most affected by plastic burning.

“Many governments are not addressing the issue effectively because it’s usually concentrated in areas such as slums, which are often neglected. A ban on plastic burning might not help if people have no other option to keep warm and cook their food,” noted Professor Ashworth.

Instead, the study emphasizes the need for practical and inclusive solutions that provide alternative energy options to vulnerable communities.

“Possible ways to address the problem include subsidies for cleaner fuels to make them affordable for poorer families, better waste management to prevent plastic from piling up in slum areas, education campaigns to inform communities about the dangers of burning plastic, and alternative low-cost, innovative cooking solutions tailored to lower-income areas,” said Professor Ashworth.

As we move forward, it is clear that comprehensive studies and collaborative efforts are essential to grasp the full magnitude of this crisis and develop realistic solutions.

Ripple effects of plastic burning

While the plastic-burning crisis is most prevalent in developing nations, its effects extend far beyond the communities directly involved.

The toxic pollutants released into the air contribute to global atmospheric pollution, which can worsen respiratory diseases and environmental degradation.

International organizations, policymakers, and researchers must work together to develop sustainable, long-term solutions.

Strengthening global waste management policies, investing in alternative energy technologies, and promoting cross-border collaborations will be crucial steps toward mitigating the crisis.

As the world moves toward a more urbanized future, the challenge is clear – without bold, immediate action, millions will continue to suffer from the consequences of this silent crisis.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Cities.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–