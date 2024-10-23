Can we mitigate climate change with deep ocean carbon storage?

Greenhouse gas emissions continue to drive global temperatures upward. Individuals and organizations worldwide intensify their focus on climate change mitigation and urgently seek solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Scientists at the University of California, Irvine, have uncovered a unique carbon storage technique in the deep ocean that offers new strategies to combat the climate crisis.

New knowledge from the ocean depths

The researchers used an innovative method to observe the cycling of complex organic molecules created by marine bacteria in seawater. They unraveled how these molecules contribute to carbon storage in the deep sea.

“Our new technique is great because you’re able to look at the composition of all organic molecules in seawater and see how they cycle,” said study senior author Brett Walker.

The experts noted that understanding the nature and cycling of dissolved organic matter (DOM) is of paramount importance for constraining the marine carbon cycle.

Organic matter and deep carbon storage

Walker and his team did fieldwork in Baffin Bay, an area between Canada and Greenland. They monitored the concentrations of carboxyl-rich alicyclic molecules (CRAM) in the seawater.

The findings suggest that deep ocean storage favors certain organic molecules while recycling others to the surface.

“In the deep ocean, what we find is about one-quarter to half of the CRAM goes away. The only way you can have that removal is biologically, by heterotrophic bacteria eating this material as an energy source,” explained Walker.

A better understanding of carbon cycling

The team initially believed that CRAM accumulates in the deep ocean. However, data collected from Baffin Bay painted a contrasting picture.

The researchers noticed an abundance of CRAM on the ocean’s surface, which was consumed at depth.

“If more CRAM can be stored in the deep ocean, presumably it would have the potential to mitigate atmospheric climate on centennial timescales,” said Walker.

If half of the CRAM is inert and stored in the deep ocean, then bacteria can store carbon derived from surface CO2 over substantial timescales.

Enhancing greenhouse gas carbon storage

The researchers want to uncover methods to boost the extent of CRAM bacteria stores in the ocean depths.

“The goal would be to explore if there’s a natural process by which you could enhance the natural production of these inert compounds at depth with native bacterial populations,” Walker said.

Even a small enhancement in the deep ocean storage rate could significantly elevate the carbon storage capacity over millennia. Walker and his team plan to investigate whether the same biochemical process is active in ocean waters worldwide.

They also plan to assess the rates of CRAM production or loss in conjunction with deep water formation and ocean circulation.

Facing daunting climate change challenges, innovative discoveries such as these offer a glimmer of optimism.

With advancements like those made by the University of California, Irvine team, individuals and organizations worldwide can access new strategies to combat climate change.

Future implications for greenhouse gas management

The discovery of carboxyl-rich alicyclic molecules (CRAM) as key players in deep-ocean carbon storage opens the door to future research opportunities.

Understanding the role of these molecules in long-term greenhouse gas management could inspire new carbon sequestration technologies that mimic or enhance natural processes.

As the global community races to mitigate climate change, there is growing interest in how marine ecosystems can serve as carbon sinks.

Walker and his team suggest future efforts focus on scaling up the findings globally. By examining other deep-ocean regions and conditions, researchers aim to refine their understanding of CRAM’s contribution to carbon storage.

Nature-based solutions to climate change

The knowledge could prove critical for policymakers and environmental planners adopting innovative, nature-based solutions to tackle rising greenhouse gas levels.

This new avenue of research raises questions about the impact of deep-sea exploration and intervention on marine ecosystems.

As scientists push for a deeper understanding of oceanic carbon storage, the potential risks and ethical considerations surrounding deep-sea activities must be carefully weighed to ensure sustainable and responsible advancements.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

