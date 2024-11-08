Caterpillar fungus slows down growth of cancer cells

What if the solution to cancer lay hidden in a parasitic fungus? Scientists from the University of Nottingham have been studying a chemical that is produced by a fungus that grows on caterpillars.

In previous studies, the chemical has shown promise as a possible cancer treatment. The researchers set out to further investigate its potential.

Caterpillar fungus in cancer

The research is based on Cordyceps militaris, an orange fungus with a slightly creepy parasitic lifestyle. In Asia, it’s not only a popular health food but also a powerful traditional medicine.

The magic ingredient in this fungus is cordycepin, a mighty chemical that has shown promise as a cancer medicine in many studies. But how does it work?

Fungus compound to treat cancer

The researchers analyzed the activities of thousands of genes in multiple cell lines to unearth the secrets of cordycepin.

They used high-throughput techniques, which made it possible to examine huge amounts of data at the same time.

And what did they find? Cordycepin interrupts the cell growth signals overactive in cancer. It does this by acting on the growth promoting pathways of the cell.

This could be less damaging to healthy tissue than most currently available treatments. Now, doesn’t that sound promising?

Inner workings of the chemical

The experts dug deeper into what happens to cordycepin inside the cell. They found that it is converted into cordycepin triphosphate, which looks a lot like the cell’s energy carrier ATP.

This doppelganger molecule seems to be the likely culprit behind cordycepin’s effects on cell growth, making it the direct assailant of cancer cells.

Caterpillar fungus as a cancer medicine

“We have been researching the effects of cordycepin on a range of diseases for a number of years and with each step we get closer to understanding how it could be used as an effective treatment,” said lead author Dr. Cornelia de Moor from the School of Pharmacy.

“One of the exciting things to have been happening is that it has become easier and less expensive to do these very large experiments, so we were able to examine thousands of genes at the same time.”

According to Dr. de Moor, the data confirms that cordycepin is a good starting point for novel cancer medicines and explains its beneficial effects.

“For instance, derivatives of cordycepin could aim to produce the triphosphate form of the drug to have the same effect,” she noted.

“In addition, the data will help with monitoring the effects of cordycepin in patients, as our data indicate particular genes whose activity reliably responds to cordycepin, which could for instance be measured in blood cells.”

Future research directions

Exploring the potential of Cordyceps militaris goes well beyond its current applications. Future research could explore the synthesis of cordycepin derivatives that may enhance its efficacy and specificity in targeting cancer cells.

With increasing understanding of genomics and targeted therapies, researchers are optimistic about crafting personalized treatment regimens that could be less toxic and more effective.

Collaborative efforts across disciplines, including biotechnology and pharmacology, are likely to illuminate new pathways for leveraging the natural benefits of this fungal powerhouse.

Integrative medicine: Fungus and cancer

Integrative medicine, emphasizing a holistic approach to healthcare, benefits greatly from the potential inclusion of cordycepin-based therapies.

By harmonizing conventional cancer treatments with natural compounds like those derived from Cordyceps militaris, healthcare providers can offer more balanced and comprehensive care.

This could result in less invasive treatment plans that focus not only on eradicating cancer but also on preserving quality of life and minimizing side effects.

Continued clinical studies will be crucial in validating these integrative approaches, potentially solidifying the role of natural compounds as complements to modern medicine.

Developing new cancer drugs

This research is not just a significant step towards understanding potential of a fungus but also creates a pathway for developing new drugs for cancer treatment.

It’s a journey we’re all invested in as we strive for a world without cancer. And who knew that a small caterpillar fungus could become such an important ally in this fight?

The study is published in the journal FEBS Letters.

Image Credit: Daniel Winkler – Mushroaming

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–