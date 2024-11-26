Chimpanzees are constantly mastering new tools

Once purely the stuff of science fiction, we are steadily realizing that our primate cousins, the chimpanzees, have been quietly upgrading their technology tools.

They have been doing so for thousands of years, and it seems their progress is fueled by the exchange of ideas through migrations among different populations.

Art of tool use in chimpanzees

While chimpanzees might not develop smartphones or launch spaceships anytime soon, they have been exhibiting an intriguing trend.

Gradually, chimps are enhancing their tool-using prowess, a process that has transpired over epochs – quite similar to us humans.

In fact, the study proposes the idea that our distant ape ancestors also utilized the power of social networks to better their technologies.

The amazing chimpanzee realm

The scientists were enthralled by the observation that chimps have a knack for performing complex tasks such as tool use and then passing these skills onto the next generation. Now, that’s quite a feat for a creature that many still consider to be “less evolved.”

But here’s the twist. Despite us humans progressing from stone tools to space shuttles, the chimp “culture” – defined as socially learned behaviors – appeared somewhat stuck in time.

And this is precisely what Cassandra Gunasekaram, a doctoral student at the University of Zurich, decided to question.

The researchers combined genetic data from historic chimpanzee migrations across Africa with observations of 15 unique foraging behaviors across various populations and sub-groups.

The behaviors were segmented into three categories: those requiring no tools, those needing simple tools, and those involving complex toolsets.

The researchers were particularly impressed by the Congo chimps’ remarkable toolset use, where they utilized a sturdy stick to bore a tunnel into the ground to reach termite nests.

Then, with a plant stem modified into a brush by chewing, they would “fish” for termites in the tunnel they created.

Catalysts for enhanced tool use

The study unveiled that advanced tool use was significantly linked to populations connected by genetic exchanges over the last 5,000–15,000 years.

This stirred the idea that such behaviors proliferated when groups interacted. The most complex tool use was observed where three subspecies overlapped, demonstrating how inter-group relations enrich cultural knowledge.

On the other hand, simpler behaviors, such as foraging without tools, appear less associated with migration and likely evolved autonomously in different regions.

Humans, chimpanzees, and tool evolution

Gunasekaram hammers home how this mirrors our own species’ journey wherein the exchange of ideas and incremental innovation have been pivotal to our technological leaps – right from the humble abacus to the modern smartphone.

“They’ve become so complex that one person alone could not reinvent them from scratch,” Gunasekaram said.

Yet, unlike humans, chimps have sparse chances to meet new individuals and ideas. This is mainly because migrations unfold slowly, propelled by sexually mature females relocating to new communities to evade inbreeding.

Overcoming the challenges

Turning to ancient genetic flows analysis helped the research team tackle one of the largest hurdles in studying the evolution of chimpanzee culture: the limited observation window.

This historical data was important considering that we have been scientifically studying the species for only around a century.

Moreover, as Gunasekaram pinpointed, chimpanzee tools consist of perishable materials like sticks and stems, making it nearly impossible to track how their artifacts have evolved over time.

Future of chimpanzee culture

So, are we anticipating chimps matching human ingenuity? Highly unlikely. But given enough time, they could potentially become more efficient foragers.

Already, some populations show advancements in cracking nuts with stone-made hammers and anvils. One group has even invented a stabilizer for the anvil, according to Gunasekaram.

Indeed, this research reveals that chimpanzees’ tool-using capabilities embody a form of “culture” – one that is dynamic, adaptable, and, most importantly, unique to separate communities.

Who knows what other surprises our primate counterparts might have in store as they continue to evolve through the ebbs and flows of time?

The study titled “Population connectivity shapes the distribution and complexity of chimpanzee cumulative culture” is published in the journal Science.

