Chimpanzees have mastered the art of "termite fishing"

A new study has shed light on the intriguing behavior of termite fishing by chimpanzees, offering insights into their foraging cognition and seasonal dietary preferences.

The research was led by teams from the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC) and University College London (UCL)

Termite fishing

Chimpanzees, known for their intelligence and tool-using abilities, have been observed fishing for termites. The researchers wanted to learn more about this behavior, particularly its timing and motivation.

“Though we can never read a chimpanzee’s thoughts, we can perhaps start to get an idea of their expectations of resource availability by analyzing the instances in which they arrive at termite mounds and investigate them for fishing viability,” said study senior author Dr. Vicky Oelze.

Nutrient sources

Termites serve as a vital nutrient source for chimpanzees. Despite the availability of other food sources in the wet season, chimpanzees exhibit a preference for termite fishing during this period.

This behavior is influenced by the dispersal flights of termites, which occur early in the wet season, making them more accessible to the chimpanzees.

Issa Valley

The study was conducted in the Issa Valley, Tanzania. The team analyzed meteorological data and camera trap footage. The researchers also attempted termite fishing with chimpanzee-like tools and techniques.

“When I first visited the Issa Valley, I quickly learned that it was more difficult to termite fish than I had expected,” said study co-author Seth Phillips. “It alerted me to the idea that effective foraging for these termite prey might be more complicated than people commonly understand it.”

Success rate

Of the 1,924 termite fishing attempts recorded, 363 were successful. The success rate correlated with rainfall, peaking when cumulative rainfall was between 50-200mm and diminishing after 200mm.

This pattern aligns with termite mound activity and dispersal flights, which are predominantly observed in the wet season and reduce significantly after 400mm of rainfall.

Foraging cognition

“We are currently reviewing camera trap footage of the chimpanzee behaviors at these mounds,” said Phillips. “We want to know how chimps adapt their searching behavior according to seasonal changes.”

“For instance, do they investigate termite mounds directly after rainfall after a long dry spell? This data could say something interesting about their foraging cognition as related to tool-use.”

Tool use

The team found that chimpanzees were among the most frequently recorded predators at termite mounds during dispersal flights and they often arrived carrying a tool. According to the researchers, the chimpanzees use tools to termite fish because they can, not because they need to.

In some communities, such as Gombe Stream, chimpanzees fish for termites all year, but this activity peaks in the wet season. The experts noted that some year-round fishers may be benefiting from softer soil or more effective toolsets.

Study conclusion

“In summary, the results of this study indicate that the seasonality of termite-fishing in the Issa Valley is likely driven in large part by the seasonal reproductive ecology of Macrotermes, which is in turn driven by meteorological factors, in particular cumulative rainfall,” wrote the researchers.

“This explanation aligns with the ‘opportunity’ hypothesis of cultural variation in chimpanzee tool use behavior in this case on seasonality. Similar research on Macrotermes reproductive life cycle is warranted at other chimpanzee termite-fishing sites in order to clarify differences in seasonal exploitation of this resource.”

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.