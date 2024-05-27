Coastal living will cost five times more by 2050

Rising sea levels and urban development are accelerating coastal erosion in Southern California at an alarming rate, leading to significant economic impacts.

A recent study predicts that the cost of coastal living in Southern California will increase fivefold by 2050 due to beach erosion. The research highlights the urgent need for effective solutions to combat this growing problem.

Erosion’s financial impact on coastal living

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California, forecasts that coastal living costs will skyrocket due to the need for more frequent and expensive beach nourishment projects.

These projects are essential to maintain the state’s prized shorelines, but they come with hefty price tags. As the shorelines deteriorate, the costs associated with beach nourishment are expected to increase significantly.

Essam Heggy is a geoscientist in the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering/Electrophysics at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

“Our study presents compelling evidence of the rapid deterioration of Southern California’s coastal landscapes,” said Heggy.

“The challenges facing Southern California mirror a growing threat shared by coastal communities worldwide. The environmental and economic implications of coastal erosion reach far beyond California’s shores and demand interdisciplinary, global solutions.”

Predicting future changes

To understand the future of California’s coastlines, the researchers focused on the Gulf of Santa Catalina, which spans over 150 miles from the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County to the northern tip of Baja California in Mexico.

By analyzing historical and recent satellite images and using advanced algorithms, the experts were able to predict future erosion rates based on various trends and environmental factors.

Consequently, the researchers predict that erosion rates will triple by 2050, increasing from an average of 1.45 meters per year to 3.18 meters by 2100.

This means that the annual sand requirement for beach nourishment could also triple by 2050, with costs rising fivefold due to the global increase in sand prices.

The rising costs will put significant economic and logistical pressures on coastal communities.

The impact of urban development

Beach nourishment involves adding sand to an eroded beach to rebuild it and create a wider barrier against waves and storms.

However, the study suggests that coastal problems often start inland due to the rapid growth of cities along the coast. This urban development compromises inland sediment replenishment of sandy beaches.

“As our beaches shrink, the cost of maintaining them will rise,” said Heggy. “Finding innovative solutions is key to securing a sustainable future for our shores and local economies.”

Global challenges of coastal erosion

Coastal erosion is not unique to Southern California. Coastal communities worldwide, particularly those in North Africa bordering the Mediterranean Sea, face similar challenges. These regions share a semi-arid climate year-round, coupled with the threats of rising sea levels and eroding shorelines.

A significant portion of Earth’s landmass, roughly 41 percent, falls under arid or semi-arid classifications, supporting over a third of the global population.

To understand this global challenge, the researchers compared two specific locations: Corona del Mar in Orange County, California, and Hammamet North Beach in Tunisia. Both locations are densely populated with similar climates. These sites are also prone to increasing droughts, flash floods, and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

The study revealed that shoreline retreat rates vary between the two locations. In Southern California, beaches are receding between 0.75 and 1.24 meters per year. In Hammamet North Beach, the retreat rate ranges from 0.21 to about 4.49 meters annually.

Cost of beach nourishment

Study co-author Oula Amrouni is a sedimentologist at the National Institute of Marine Sciences and Technologies at the University of Carthage in Tunisia.

“While beach nourishment can temporarily combat erosion, it presents significant challenges for developing countries,” said Amrouni.

“The high cost of acquiring the right sand, with the specific grain size, quality, and composition, and the technical complexity of extracting and laying it are major hurdles. Additionally, worsening erosion in previously stable areas compels more frequent nourishment projects, straining already limited budgets and leading to unplanned expenditures for many communities.”

Urgent need for innovative solutions

The study underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to address coastal erosion. As sea levels rise and urban development continues, the cost of maintaining our treasured shorelines will only increase.

It is imperative to find sustainable methods to protect our coastlines and support the economies of coastal communities worldwide.

The study is published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

