Black hole found in our galaxy is 33 times the sun's mass

An international team of astronomers has identified the most massive black hole known to exist within a binary star system in our Milky Way galaxy. This extraordinary black hole challenges current models of stellar evolution and sheds new light on the enigmatic nature of these cosmic behemoths.

The enigma of black holes

Black holes represent the final stage in the life cycle of the most massive stars in the universe. Imagine a star many times larger than our own Sun. When a monster star finally exhausts its nuclear fuel, the delicate balance between its outward burning energy and its immense gravity is shattered.

The star implodes in a spectacular supernova explosion, and its core collapses under its own weight. This collapse is so extreme that the remaining matter is crushed into a single point of infinite density – a black hole is born.

The gravitational force surrounding a black hole is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s so powerful that it creates a boundary, known as the event horizon, beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape its clutches. This makes directly observing black holes a near-impossible task for astronomers.

Gaia spacecraft

This is where the European Space Agency’s extraordinary Gaia spacecraft revolutionizes the hunt for black holes. Launched in 2013, Gaia’s mission is to create the most precise three-dimensional map of our Milky Way galaxy.

It meticulously charts the positions, movements, and brightness of over a billion stars with unparalleled accuracy. This treasure trove of celestial data is a goldmine for astronomers worldwide.

A global team of scientists, including experts from Tel Aviv University, has dedicated themselves to analyzing Gaia’s findings. They have a particular interest in binary star systems – cosmic duos where two stars orbit a common center of mass.

Heaviest Milky Way black hole

Their relentless search, fueled by Gaia’s extraordinary data, finally led them to a discovery that would send shockwaves through the astronomical community.

Lurking within the depths of our Milky Way, a mere 1,500 light-years away (a stone’s throw in cosmic terms), they pinpointed a star engaged in a seemingly impossible dance. It appeared to orbit an invisible partner, its movements betraying the presence of a massive unseen companion.

As the scientists meticulously analyzed the star’s motion, a startling realization dawned on them. This was no ordinary celestial object. They observed the gravitational effects of a colossal black hole, a titan unlike any seen before.

“This is an exciting discovery of the heaviest black hole in a binary system known today in the galaxy,” said Professor Tsevi Mazeh from Tel Aviv University.

This black hole has a massive weight, 33 times that of our Sun. It dwarfs all other known black holes in similar binary systems in our galaxy.

Gaia BH3 system

The newfound system, named Gaia BH3, paints a fascinating picture. It appears to be a binary system, a cosmic dance between two celestial objects. One partner is a seemingly ordinary star, a contrast to the monstrous black hole it orbits.

This star is exceptionally intriguing. Analysis suggests it is an ancient relic, having likely formed over 10 billion years ago. This was a time when the Milky Way galaxy was just beginning to emerge from its early stages. This vast age difference between the black hole and its companion star poses a captivating mystery.

It challenges our current understanding of how black holes are born and evolve within binary systems. The existence of Gaia BH3 hints at a more complex and perhaps violent past for this black hole.

Perhaps it was once part of a different binary system, where its partner star met a fiery demise in a supernova explosion, leaving the black hole free to roam the galaxy until it eventually captured the star we see today.

Unraveling the true story of Gaia BH3 will be a captivating scientific endeavor, potentially leading to new insights into the formation and history of these enigmatic giants.

Significance of the Milky Way black hole

Finding Gaia BH3 is like stumbling upon a needle in a cosmic haystack. While we know black holes exist, they are notoriously elusive. The discovery of several black hole systems by Gaia in just a few years suggests many more cosmic behemoths likely await discovery.

“It is amazing how humankind manages to navigate the vast expanses of the universe and discover such mysterious objects. I am convinced that the discovery will lead to a new mode of thinking regarding the presence and prevalence of the black holes that cruise through the expanses of our galaxy,” says Prof. Mazeh.

Discoveries like Gaia BH3 push the boundaries of our astronomical knowledge. With each revelation, we inch closer to understanding the life and death of stars and the enigmatic forces that govern our extraordinary universe.

The study is published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

