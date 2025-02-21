Dating apps are fueling a surge in cosmetic surgery

Online dating has transformed how people seek love. With 323 million users worldwide, dating apps have become a dominant force in modern relationships.

Dating apps offer convenience, endless choices, and a new way to connect. But beneath the surface, these platforms may be reshaping more than just romance.

A growing concern is emerging about the impact of dating apps on self-image. Researchers have found a strong link between these platforms and increased interest in cosmetic procedures.

Dating apps and cosmetic surgery

A new study from the University of South Australia reveals that women using dating apps are more likely to undergo cosmetic enhancements compared to non-users.

The researchers found that 20% of female users opted for procedures like dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections, influenced by the visual nature of these platforms.

Naomi Burkhardt, a provisional psychologist who led the study, highlighted the issue.

“The visual nature of dating apps, which prioritize photo-based profiles, places significant pressure on users to present themselves in an idealized manner which is not genuine,” said Burkhardt.

Influence of digital alterations

The study surveyed 308 Australian women aged 18 to 72. Nearly half had used a dating app in the past two years, and one in five had undergone at least one cosmetic procedure.

Women who engaged with dating apps held more positive views on cosmetic surgery than non-users. Those who edited their pictures digitally were even more inclined to consider physical alterations.

Beyond cosmetic enhancements, dating apps contribute to rising concerns about body dissatisfaction, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Some users experience pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards, leading to increased eating disorders and mental health struggles.

Addressing the psychological impacts

While past research has linked social media to greater acceptance of cosmetic surgery, little data has focused on dating apps. This study sheds light on the growing influence of these platforms and suggests potential solutions.

Lauren Conboy, a co-author of the research, proposes integrating features that support authenticity.

“Introducing more personality-based matching algorithms could also be considered to reduce the emphasis on physical looks, and apps could offer built-in body image interventions such as self-compassion exercises to mitigate the pressures to alter one’s appearance,” noted Conboy.

Future of dating apps

With dating platforms gaining popularity, their impact on self-image will likely grow. A forecast from dating site eHarmony suggests that by 2040, more than 70% of relationships will begin online.

Dr. John Mingoia, an online psychology lecturer and co-author of the study, believes dating apps can create healthier spaces if developers prioritize authenticity.

“Hopefully this research can guide future studies to develop interventions to improve the authenticity of dating app use as well as support practitioners to better identify the motivations for women wanting to change their appearance,” said Dr. Mingoia.

Role of media in beauty standards

Mainstream media, including television and social platforms, has long influenced perceptions of beauty.

Dating apps amplify this effect by allowing users to showcase only their most polished images. Filters, editing apps, and strategic angles create unrealistic expectations, making natural beauty feel inadequate.

The pressure to meet these impossible standards does not stop at dating apps. It extends to professional and social spaces, where appearance plays a role in confidence and opportunities.

Experts suggest that media literacy programs could help individuals critically assess beauty portrayals and reduce the pressure to conform.

Balancing attraction and authenticity

Physical attraction remains a factor in relationships, but it should not be the sole focus. Many dating app users express frustration over the superficial nature of swiping-based matching. A shift toward personality-driven connections could encourage more meaningful interactions.

Some apps have already started experimenting with features that highlight interests, values, and humor. Voice prompts, video profiles, and deeper compatibility tests could help users see beyond physical looks.

A balanced approach, where attraction and authenticity coexist, may create healthier dating experiences for future generations.

As dating apps continue to shape modern relationships, addressing their psychological effects remains crucial. Encouraging authenticity over unrealistic beauty standards could help users build meaningful connections without sacrificing their well-being.

The study is published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior.

