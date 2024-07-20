Doomscrolling threatens our mental well-being

Doomscrolling, a phenomenon where individuals are drawn to the malevolent magnetism of unsettling stories, has become a defining feature of our digital age.

We find ourselves swimming in a sea of events, news, and narratives – from the admirable to the deplorable.

But what exactly is this habit, and what is its impact on our perception of life and humanity?

Browsing distressing news

In an unprecedented research venture, a team from Flinders University delves into the effects of doomscrolling from an existential perspective.

Doomscrolling, defined as the act of incessantly browsing distressing news on social media, has become a common behavior in the digital age.

Tales of calamities, terror attacks, and wild conspiracy theories might spring to mind when thinking of doomscrolling.

The study shows that this practice can significantly alter how we perceive humanity, our sense of security, and the overall purpose of life.

Doomscrolling’s impact on mental health

Study lead author Reza Shabahang is an expert in the College of Education, Psychology and Social Work at Flinders.

“Doomscrolling can have dire consequences on our mental health and wellbeing, leaving us feeling stress, anxiety, despair, and questioning the meaning of life,” said Shabahang.

It turns out that frequently consuming negative news from social media can be a conduit for vicarious trauma.

People can experience adverse psychological effects even though they didn’t directly experience the traumatic event themselves.

In some instances, people reported symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as anxiety and despair.

Doomscrolling and misanthropy

The researchers delved deeper, surveying 800 university students from two distinctly diverse cultures: an Eastern collective (Iran) and a Western individualistic culture (the United States).

The team examined how excessive consumption of negative news can shape individuals’ thoughts and feelings about their existence.

Could a correlation exist between doomscrolling and individuals’ thoughts and feelings about humanity and the importance of life?

Indeed, the study confirmed the link, with doomscrolling significantly tied to existential anxiety – concerns about one’s existence, life, and death.

Moreover, doomscrolling emerged as a significant predictor of misanthropy – a general resentment of people – in the Iranian sample.

“When we’re constantly exposed to negative news and information online, it can threaten our beliefs when it comes to our own mortality and the control we have over our own lives,” said Shabahang.

“Moreover, doomscrolling can negatively affect how we view the people and world around us.”

Mindfully navigating the digital landscape

The study highlights the importance of monitoring our online habits, taking regular breaks from social media, and limiting exposure to negative news.

“We suggest that people pay attention to how much time they are spending on social media and to be aware of the impact it is having on their emotions, thoughts, and feelings, especially when it comes to negative news and events,” said Shabahang.

The message is clear: Track your doomscrolling habits and take steps to reduce this behavior if it seems problematic.

“By becoming more aware of our online habits, such as doomscrolling, and taking small steps to address them, it could help with improving our overall mental well-being,” noted Shabahang.

Practical tips to combat doomscrolling

To counter the adverse effects of doomscrolling, implementing practical strategies can make a considerable difference.

Start by setting specific time limits for social media usage and establishing “tech-free” zones or periods in your day.

Engage in alternative activities like reading a book, exercising, or meditating to break the cycle of constant online negativity.

Curate your news feed to follow uplifting and positive sources, balancing the narrative you consume. Taking proactive steps such as setting boundaries for social media use and engaging in positive offline activities can help mitigate the sense of despair and anxiety often brought on by doomscrolling.

Empowering yourself with these practices can promote better mental health and a more balanced outlook on life.

In the vast digital landscape, it’s easy to lose oneself in the rabbit hole of distressing narratives. However, awareness of our online habits and implementing changes can be the first step toward improved mental well-being and a healthier perspective on life and humanity.

The study is published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior Reports.

