Drinking from plastic bottles raises your blood pressure

Have you ever taken a moment to consider the plastic items in your close vicinity? Plastic objects are quite ubiquitous, fulfilling various roles; from the bags we fill with food supplies to the water bottles we use to maintain our hydration.

However, there could be more to these everyday items than just their utility and environmental concerns.

Hot on the trail of this fascinating research is a team from the Department of Medicine at Danube Private University in Austria. Their recent investigations suggest that the ordinary habit of drinking water from plastic bottles could be a contributor to a concerning health issue – high blood pressure.

Invisible threats in plastic bottles

It turns out that microplastics from our bottles could gain access to our bloodstream, leading to a rise in our blood pressure levels.

The surprise doesn’t end here. These microplastics aren’t exclusive to plastic containers; they’ve been detected in glass bottles as well.

As the study progressed, the researchers observed a drop in blood pressure when the participants switched from drinking from both glass and plastic bottles to consuming tap water.

This revelation makes us question the indirect yet serious health threats posed by these microplastics. After all, high blood pressure is a primary contributor to heart diseases.

Navigating the plastics maze

“We concluded, after extensive research, that beverages packaged in plastic bottles should be avoided,” warns the Austrian team. They discovered significant patterns as they navigated the complexities of plastics.

A decrease in plastic usage, they found, could potentially lower blood pressure due to a reduction in the number of plastic particles in the bloodstream. The implications of this discovery are not just significant; they could be a matter of life and death.

Microplastics in plastic bottles

Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic typically resulting from the breakdown of plastic due to exposure to UV rays or physical friction.

These tiny particles are present everywhere – in our saliva, heart tissue, liver, kidneys, and even the placenta. Numerous studies have reported high levels of microplastics in bottled water.

The pioneering research suggests that these microplastics could be a hidden trigger for cardiovascular risks. “The changes we observed in blood pressure suggest that reducing the intake of plastic particles could lower cardiovascular risk,” noted the researchers.

Tap water vs. bottled water

For the investigation, the scientists asked eight volunteers to fulfill their daily fluid needs from tap water, steering clear of any drinks from plastic or glass bottles.

The results were quite eye-opening, showing a significant decline in diastolic blood pressure – the pressure in the arteries when the heart is at rest between beats – after two weeks.

Simply put, their findings propose that “plastic particles present in the bloodstream could contribute to increased blood pressure.”

Wider impact of microplastic exposure

As we probe into the effects of microplastic exposure, it becomes increasingly clear that the issue isn’t limited to hypertension.

The emerging body of research indicates that these tiny particles could impact other bodily systems as well. The potential for microplastics to disrupt endocrine functions, incite inflammation, and induce oxidative stress are serious worries for our overall health.

These reactions trigger a series of biological processes that can exacerbate existing conditions or even kickstart new health problems, which emphasizes the urgent need for further research into the effects of plastic consumption on human physiology.

Rethinking our bond with plastics

The insights unveiled by the Austrian team’s innovative research call for a critical reassessment of our reliance on plastic products, especially in how we consume beverages.

Individuals are encouraged to consider eco-friendly alternatives to plastic packaging, such as stainless steel or glass containers, which, apart from preserving taste and quality, also promote a healthier lifestyle.

Policymakers can also play a crucial role by driving educational campaigns about plastic pollution, backing laws that curb plastic production, and promoting recycling efforts.

It’s high time we foster a more conscious relationship with the materials we use daily, ensuring that we protect our health and environment for future generations.

The time has come to reconsider our dependence on plastics and its plausible effects on our health. The convenience we hold dear might be coming at a high cost. So, the next time you reach out for that plastic or glass bottled drink, bear in mind: tap water might be a healthier option.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–