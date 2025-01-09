Early humans thrived on plant-based diets, not just meat, over 780,000 year ago

When we think about the food habits of our prehistoric ancestors, our minds often wander to a time filled with animal hunts, meat-rich meals, and little thought given to plant-based foods.

Collectively, we’ve bought into the narrative that the diet of early humans was primarily carnivorous.

However, new research is causing us to reconsider this long-held belief, revealing that plant-based foods played a far more significant role in our ancestors’ diets than previously thought.

On the fertile banks of the Jordan River, south of northern Israel’s Hula Valley, a profound archaeological discovery was made. It challenges the common conception of prehistoric human diets, painting a distinctly different picture of our ancestors’ eating habits.

The archaeological study suggests that early hominids didn’t just rely on animal protein; they were voracious consumers of a range of plant-based foods.

Plants: A major energy source for early humans

The discovery of ancient starch grains was the study’s primary focus. These grains, believed to be approximately 780,000 years old, were found on basalt stone tools at an old settlement site near Gesher Benot Ya’akov.

This significant location, positioned on the shores of the historic Hula Lake, is a treasure trove for archaeologists. It offers countless layers of settlements, alongside fossilized animal remains and plant remnants like seeds and fruits.

The findings provide crucial evidence of early humans’ extensive use of plant-based resources for sustenance.

By analyzing the preserved starch grains, the researchers have identified a broad spectrum of plant species that were processed and consumed by ancient hominids.

The results of the study highlight the adaptability of early humans in utilizing their environment to meet dietary needs.

Role of plant-based foods in early diets

The study essentially debunks the widely accepted notion that the diet of ancient humans relied on animal protein – a belief often encouraged by the popular “paleo” diet interpretations.

Considering the rarity of plant-based food remains in archaeological sites and the frequency of animal bone findings, this assumption is understandable.

Examples of some of the plants recovered from Gesher Benot Ya’akov percussive tools, including both the whole plant, the edible part, and the characteristic starch grains. From left to right: oak, yellow water lily, and common oat (scale is 20 µm). Credit: Dr. Hadar Ahituv and Dr. Yoel Melamed

Nevertheless, the presence of starch grains on prehistoric tools offers fresh insights into the crucial role of plant-based foods in ancient diets.

These foods – particularly starchy tubers, nuts, and roots – are carbohydrate powerhouses that are vital to fuel the energy demands of the human brain.

Deep connection to plant-based foods

Beyond offering an alternative perspective on hominids’ dietary habits, the study also highlights their advanced plant-processing methods. The findings shed light on the adaptability and ingenuity of early humans.

The research was conducted as part of Dr. Hadar Ahituv’s doctoral thesis at Bar-Ilan University’s Martin (Szusz) Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology.

Dr. Ahituv is now at the Laboratory for Ancient Food Processing Technologies (LAFPT) at Haifa University’s Zinman Institute of Archaeology.

The researchers found starch grains on basalt maces and anvils – tools associated with cracking and crushing plant foods.

These tools provided clear evidence of plant processing, demonstrating that early humans prepared a diverse array of plant-based foods. These included acorns, cereals, legumes, and aquatic plants.

“This discovery underscores the significance of plant foods in our ancestors’ evolution,” noted Dr. Ahituv.

“We now recognize that early hominids gathered a range of plants year-round and processed them using basalt tools, opening a new chapter in the understanding of early human diets and their deep connection to plant-based foods.”

Human evolution and complex social societies

The ancient artifacts also offer insights into the prehistoric hominids’ social and cognitive behaviors.

The systematic tools used for plant processing hint at an elevated level of cooperation and social structure, with these early humans likely operating within larger social groups.

Their ability to utilize a diverse array of resources from both water and land-based environments showcases an intimate knowledge of their surrounding environment that was similar to the human connection with nature today.

This research builds on revolutionary discoveries, providing valuable insights into the dietary habits of our ancient ancestors, while offering a fresh perspective on human evolution and the emergence of complex societies.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

