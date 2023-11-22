Earth received laser communication from 10 million miles away

NASA has successfully received data from a record-breaking distance using laser, or optical, communications. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in space exploration and communication technology.

The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment transmitted a near-infrared laser encoded with test data from an astonishing distance of nearly 10 million miles. This distance is approximately 40 times farther than the space between the Earth and the Moon.

The data was accurately received by the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California.

First light

This achievement, referred to as “first light,” represents a significant advancement in increasing data transmission capabilities throughout the solar system.

Trudy Kortes, the director of Technology Demonstrations at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., emphasized the importance of this milestone.

“Achieving first light is one of many critical DSOC milestones in the coming months, paving the way toward higher-data-rate communications capable of sending scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video in support of humanity’s next giant leap: sending humans to Mars,” said Kortes.

Optical communications

NASA compares this upgrade in communication technology to the significant shift from traditional telephone lines to fiber optics. The use of optical communications is expected to enhance the capacity of current state-of-the-art radio systems used by spacecraft by a factor of 10 to 100.

The DSOC experiment forms part of NASA’s first demonstration of optical communications beyond the Moon. It comprises a sophisticated system featuring a flight laser transceiver, a ground laser transmitter, and a ground laser receiver. These components worked in unison to achieve this historic feat.

Electromagnetic radiation

Both radio waves and lasers are forms of electromagnetic radiation, capable of traversing the vacuum of space at the speed of light.

However, the key difference lies in their frequency. Infrared light, used in NASA’s new system, is a higher-frequency wave, allowing for the transfer of more information per second compared to radio waves.

Flight laser transceiver

The core of this system is the flight laser transceiver. It encodes data into the photons that constitute the laser beam. This high-tech encoding of bits into photons represents a significant advancement in data transmission technology.

The transceiver was part of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, which launched on October 13. The primary mission of this spacecraft is to reach and study Psyche 16, a metal-rich asteroid in the asteroid belt.

Capturing the laser signal

Upon reaching Earth, the laser signal is captured by a superconducting high-efficiency detector array. This sophisticated receiver identifies individual photons as they arrive and decodes the data they carry. Despite the signal traveling at the speed of light, accurately targeting a laser signal to a receiver on Earth from vast distances poses a considerable challenge.

To overcome this, the DSOC system first locks onto a powerful uplink laser beacon emitted by the Optical Communications Telescope Laboratory at JPL’s Table Mountain Facility in California. This precise alignment allows the spacecraft to aim its laser accurately at the communications array at Palomar, located approximately 130 kilometers to the south.

Formidable challenge

Meera Srinivasan, the operations lead for DSOC at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, highlighted the complexity and novelty of this test.

“It was a formidable challenge, and we have a lot more work to do, but for a short time, we were able to transmit, receive, and decode some data,” said Srinivasan.

The test involved full integration of the ground assets and flight transceiver, requiring close coordination between the DSOC and Psyche operations teams.

Laser communication system

NASA is also preparing to establish a two-way laser communication system on the International Space Station (ISS). Earlier this month, NASA sent a laser communication terminal to the ISS to explore how high-rate lasers could function in low Earth orbit.

This initiative is part of NASA’s broader vision to integrate lasers into the entire communications network in space, aiming to build a faster, more efficient, and reliable system.

The successful implementation of such technology will not only enhance current space missions but also pave the way for more ambitious explorations in the future.

