Earth’s ice caps may only exist because of unusual climate shifts
02-16-2025

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

For billions of years, Earth has been a planet without ice caps. Vast oceans, lush forests, and volcanic landscapes have dominated its surface. The ice-covered world we see today is an exception rather than the rule.

According to a new study by the University of Leeds, the cool conditions that allowed ice caps to form are rare in Earth’s history.

Scientists have long wondered why Earth has spent most of its past in a “greenhouse” state, free from ice at the poles. In this study, the researchers found that our current climate resulted from a rare combination of multiple factors.

Without this lucky coincidence, Earth would have remained warm and ice-free, as it has been for most of its existence.

Earth’s unusual cold state

Scientists have suggested several explanations over the years. Some believe that lower volcanic activity reduced the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, leading to cooling.

Others argue that forests played a role by absorbing more carbon from the air. Another idea points to chemical reactions between CO2 and certain rocks that removed carbon from the atmosphere.

These explanations made sense individually, but no single process seemed strong enough to push Earth into a long-lasting ice age. That is where the new study introduced an innovative approach.

To understand what caused the shift from a warm planet to an ice-covered one, the researchers examined past cold intervals.

The team used a long-term 3D climate model, developed at the University of Leeds, to test all these processes together. This type of “Earth Evolution Model” had only recently become possible due to advances in computing power.

Climate factors aligned for ice caps

The results of the study were clear. No single factor caused Earth to become an ice-covered planet. Instead, a combination of processes had to occur at the same time.

It was only through the right mix of reduced volcanic activity, increased carbon absorption, and specific land conditions that the planet cooled enough for ice caps to form.

Study lead author Dr. Andrew Meredith emphasized the significance of this finding.

“We now know that the reason we live on an Earth with ice caps – rather than an ice-free planet – is due to a coincidental combination of very low rates of global volcanism, and highly dispersed continents with big mountains, which allow for lots of global rainfall and therefore amplify reactions that remove carbon from the atmosphere,” he said.

This means that Earth’s current ice-covered state is not something that happens naturally or regularly. The planet’s usual condition is much warmer, with high levels of atmospheric CO2.

A natural preference for warmth

The study also sheds light on how Earth avoids extreme glaciation. In the distant past, the planet experienced rare periods of complete ice coverage, known as “snowball Earth” events.

These periods were devastating, with ice stretching across nearly all land and oceans. However, such events were extremely rare.

According to Dr. Meredith, the findings suggest that Earth’s natural climate system works against extreme freezing.

“We think this general tendency towards a warm climate has helped prevent devastating ‘snowball Earth’ global glaciations, which have only occurred very rarely and have therefore helped life to continue to prosper,” he said.

This preference for warmth allowed life to thrive without being trapped in permanent ice. While temporary cooling events occurred, the overall trend favored a high-CO2 world with no ice caps.

Earth’s ice caps may not return

Professor Benjamin Mills, who supervised the project, pointed out the study’s relevance to modern climate discussions. He warned against assuming that Earth will naturally return to colder conditions, as some might hope.

“There is an important message, which is that we should not expect the Earth to always return to a cold state as it was in the pre-industrial age,” he said.

“Earth’s current ice-covered state is not typical for the planet’s history, but our current global society relies on it.”

“We should do everything we can to preserve it, and we should be careful with assumptions that cold climates will return if we drive excessive warming before stopping emissions. Over its long history, the Earth likes it hot, but our human society does not.”

Challenge of a changing climate

The study highlights a difficult truth. While humans depend on a stable, ice-covered world, Earth itself does not.

The conditions that allowed ice caps to form resulted from a rare set of circumstances that will not automatically repeat themselves. If human activity pushes global temperatures higher, we cannot rely on natural processes to bring them back down.

The research serves as a reminder that Earth’s climate system is more fragile than it appears. A return to a warmer world may be the planet’s default state, but for human civilization, it would be a disaster. The findings emphasize the need to protect the current climate rather than assume it will correct itself.

As the planet faces rising temperatures, this study provides a crucial perspective. Earth has spent most of its existence without ice caps, and without action, it may return to that state far sooner than expected.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

