Europa Clipper will search for signs of life on Jupiter's icy moon

The Europa Clipper is headed toward Jupiter’s moon, Europa, with a mission to search for signs of life.

The spacecraft is beginning an incredible 1.8 billion-mile (2.9 billion-kilometer) journey, using gravity assists for propulsion.

Clipper will make its first stop at Mars in four months, followed by a return to Earth in 2026 for an additional gravity boost.

The spacecraft is scheduled to begin orbiting Jupiter in April 2030 and is estimated to fly past the moon Europa 49 times, collecting valuable data during each pass.

Europa Clipper mission

The Europa Clipper is NASA’s largest spacecraft built for a planetary mission and the first dedicated to studying an ocean world beyond Earth.

“Congratulations to our Europa Clipper team for beginning the first journey to an ocean world beyond Earth,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“NASA leads the world in exploration and discovery, and the Europa Clipper mission is no different. By exploring the unknown, Europa Clipper will help us better understand whether there is the potential for life not just within our solar system, but among the billions of moons and planets beyond our Sun.”

Searching for habitable worlds beyond Earth

Five minutes after launch, Europa Clipper emerged as the rocket’s nose cone opened. An hour later, it separated from the rocket, with ground controllers confirming its status and establishing communication through NASA’s Deep Space Network.

Dr. Nicky Fox is the Associate Administrator (AA) for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“We could not be more excited for the incredible and unprecedented science NASA’s Europa Clipper mission will deliver in the generations to come,” said Dr. Fox.

“Europa Clipper’s scientific discoveries will build upon the legacy created by our other missions exploring Jupiter – including Juno, Galileo, and Voyager – in our search for habitable worlds beyond our home planet.”

An ocean world with intriguing possibilities

The mission’s primary goal is to determine whether Europa has the conditions to support life.

While Europa is similar in size to our Moon, its interior composition sets it apart. Data from NASA’s Galileo mission in the 1990s revealed that beneath Europa’s icy shell is a vast, salty ocean, possibly holding more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined.

Evidence also suggests that Europa may contain organic compounds and energy sources beneath its surface.

If Europa proves to be habitable, it could indicate that there are more life-supporting worlds in our universe than we previously imagined.

Europa Clipper will deliver mind-blowing science

“We’re ecstatic to send Europa Clipper on its way to explore a potentially habitable ocean world, thanks to our colleagues and partners who’ve worked so hard to get us to this day,” said Laurie Leshin, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

“Europa Clipper will undeniably deliver mind-blowing science. While it’s always bittersweet to send something we’ve labored over for years off on its journey, we know this remarkable team and spacecraft will expand our knowledge of our solar system and inspire future exploration.”

A closer look at Europa Clipper

By 2031, Europa Clipper will begin flybys of Europa, using advanced instruments powered by NASA to study the moon’s surface and interior. Notably, over 4,000 people have contributed to the mission since 2015.

“As Europa Clipper embarks on its journey, I’ll be thinking about the countless hours of dedication, innovation, and teamwork that made this moment possible,” said Jordan Evans, project manager at NASA JPL.

“This launch isn’t just the next chapter in our exploration of the solar system; it’s a leap toward uncovering the mysteries of another ocean world, driven by our shared curiosity and continued search to answer the question, ‘are we alone?’”

Embarking on this exciting mission, the Europa Clipper’s three main science objectives are to determine the thickness of the moon’s icy shell and its interactions with the ocean below, investigate its composition, and to characterize its geology.

These detailed explorations will greatly expand our understanding of the astrobiological potential for habitable worlds beyond our planet, offering new insights into where life might exist elsewhere in the universe.

