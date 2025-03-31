Evolution isn’t just ancient history, it’s happening right now

What does it take to truly understand evolution? For centuries, scientists studied bones in museums and fossils in stone. But in recent decades, a quiet shift has been underway.

A group of dedicated researchers has started tracking life as it changes – not over millennia, but through real-time observation. At the heart of this movement is a growing collection of long-term evolutionary studies, some spanning generations, others stretching across continents.

Now, a new review article published in the journal Nature pulls these threads together for the first time. Led by scientists from Georgia Tech, the study explores how these extensive research programs are capturing evolution’s most elusive processes. The findings reveal more than biological data – they offer a window into life’s unfolding story.

“Evolution isn’t just about change over millions of years in fossils – it’s happening all around us, right now,” said lead author James Stroud, an assistant professor in the School of Biological Sciences at Georgia Tech.

Why long-term research matters

Understanding evolution isn’t just about snapshots. It’s about watching a process play out, one generation after another. Many evolutionary events unfold too slowly or unpredictably to catch in a brief study. This is where long-term research comes in.

By investing time – sometimes decades – scientists can observe what shorter experiments might miss entirely.

“However, to understand evolution, we need to watch it unfold in real time, often over many generations. Long-term studies allow us to do that by giving us a front-row seat to evolution in action,” explained Stroud.

This is the first major review to examine the role of long-term evolutionary studies in such depth. It highlights not only their scientific value but also their potential to answer questions that once seemed unapproachable.

From islands to petri dishes

The review explores case studies from both the wild and the lab. One example comes from the Galápagos Islands, where researchers have spent forty years studying Darwin’s finches.

These iconic songbirds provided direct evidence of speciation – when a new species formed through hybridization.

In the lab, scientists observed 75,000 generations of bacteria evolve. Over time, these microbes developed new metabolic abilities that no one had predicted at the start.

These events might seem extraordinary, but they were not accidents. They were only visible because of the patient design and extended timeline of each study.

“These remarkable evolutionary events were only caught because of the long-term nature of the research programs,” said Stroud. “Even if short-term studies captured similar events, their evolutionary significance would be hard to assess without the historical context that long-term research provides.”

Unexpected results in evolution

One thing long-term studies teach us: nature rarely follows our expectations. Surprising discoveries often emerge years after a study begins.

This unpredictability makes such work especially valuable. Long-term experiments serve as both a test of hypotheses and a source of entirely new questions.

“The most fascinating results from long-term evolution studies are often completely unexpected – they’re serendipitous discoveries that couldn’t have been predicted at the start,” said co-author Professor Will Ratcliff, co-director of the Interdisciplinary Ph.D. in Quantitative Biosciences at Georgia Tech.

Ratcliff also points to a practical truth that often goes unnoticed. “While we can accelerate many aspects of scientific research today, evolution still moves at its own pace. There’s no technological shortcut for watching species adapt across generations.”

How evolution reacts to climate shifts

The Nature paper also reflects on how long-term studies have captured changes driven by the planet itself. One area of growing concern is phenology – the timing of biological events like flowering or migration.

As the climate warms, many species shift their schedules. But how much of that change is temporary flexibility, and how much is actual evolution?

Long-term studies provide the answer. They allow researchers to see whether traits are inherited, and whether those changes persist. Without enough time, it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between momentary adaptation and lasting change.

A recent case showed how both phenotypic plasticity and adaptive evolution influence the timing of flowering in plants. Such insights matter, especially in a world where ecosystems face rapid and unpredictable shifts.

Decade-long evolution experiments

Stroud and Ratcliff do more than study other people’s work. They run their own long-term experiments as part of Georgia Tech’s evolutionary biology community. These projects not only inform the review – they reflect its central message.

In South Florida, Stroud oversees a project known informally as “Lizard Island.” Over the last ten years, he and his team have monitored a tiny island’s lizard population – about 1,000 individuals from five species.

By watching how these animals compete, coexist, and sometimes change, his group uncovers how species evolve and hold their identity under pressure.

Meanwhile, Ratcliff’s work focuses on a deeper evolutionary shift: the origin of complex life. His Multicellularity Long Term Evolution Experiment (MuLTEE) observes snowflake yeast as they evolve into multicellular forms.

Running for more than 9,000 generations already, this project may continue for 25 more years.

Revealing life’s transitions

One of Ratcliff’s most important findings is that becoming multicellular might not be as hard as once believed.

That single-celled organisms can evolve cooperation, division of labor, and complexity – all within an observable timeframe – challenges long-standing views.

These results make long-term projects not just informative but essential. Some evolutionary transitions were thought to be rare or nearly impossible. But with time as an ally, researchers are discovering that nature may have more flexibility than expected.

Science in a time of speed

Despite their value, long-term studies face growing challenges. Today’s academic culture often rewards fast results. Funding cycles rarely last more than a few years. Publishing systems favor novel discoveries over incremental work. This creates an environment where slow research becomes harder to sustain.

Yet, the most powerful findings about life’s processes often take time. Stroud and Ratcliff argue that the scientific community must protect and support these efforts.

In the review, they point out how many breakthroughs happened only because researchers kept going – even when immediate outcomes weren’t clear.

Understanding present, predicting future

Stroud believes that this work has never been more urgent. “The world is rapidly changing, which poses unprecedented challenges to Earth’s biodiversity,” he noted. “It has never been more important to understand how organisms adapt to changing environments over time.”

“Long-term studies provide our best window into achieving this. We can document, in real time, both short-term and long-term evolutionary responses of species to changes in their environment, like climate change and habitat modification.”

This review doesn’t just celebrate what has already been learned. It points toward the future. Understanding evolution isn’t only about looking back. It’s about predicting what comes next – and that takes time, patience, and a commitment to seeing the whole picture.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–